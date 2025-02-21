RRR (risk reward ratio) indicator
Your request is a bit ambiguous. If you are concerned about finding average RRR of a strategy(an already implemented EA or historical report of trading) you can use Strategy Tester statistics to achieve that. In Strategy Tester report you have Average Profit and Average Loss parameters. Dividing those numbers will give you the ratio you are seeking.
- Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the symbol. It does not depend on margin or leverage. No SL means you have infinite risk (on leveraged symbols). Never risk more than a small percentage of your trading funds, certainly less than 2% per trade, 6% account total.
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You place the stop where it needs to be — where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce, the stop goes below the support. Then you compute your lot size.
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AccountBalance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the spread, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/PIP, but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
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Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Is there an universal solution for Tick value? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
Lot value calculation off by a factor of 100 - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
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You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
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You must also check Free Margin to avoid stop out
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For MT5, see 'Money Fixed Risk' - MQL5 Code Base (2017)
Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5 or 0.1 Lots maximum.
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Search for a GUI/Trade Assistant EA, like mine: Indicators: Money Manager Graphic Tool - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 8 #80 (2022)
Do you mean a risk to reward box as an indicator?
Livio Alves, 2024.07.05 22:56This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles. You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.
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Hello MQL5 Community,
I would like to know if there is any risk reward indicator for download in Metatrader 5, or a way to calculate the risk reward ratio easily without having to compute it manually. Please let me know :)