but is possible draw diagonal line ?
hi guys i have creted a diagonal line but this line must pass in iterception of ass X and Ass y like fugure
now i trace it with tool but i want the daw line directly by my code i sue this codebut with my code not draw nothing anyone can help me ?thanks
Try setting timeArray as a series (a time series) with ArraySetAsSeries().
Overview of Copy functions for obtaining arrays of quotes - Creating application programs - MQL5 Programming for Traders - MetaTrader 5 algorithmic/automatic trading language manual
- www.mql5.com
… my code not draw nothing
ChartRedraw function calls a forced redrawing of a specified chart. Usually it is used after changing the object properties.
int OnInit() { //… ChartRedraw(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Replaced the previous approach with iTime() for simplicity.
//datetime timeLeftTop = timeArray[1]; // Tempo della prima barra (angolo sinistro alto) datetime timeLeftTop = iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1);
To delete the "LineZ" object.
void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //… ObjectDelete(0, "LineZ"); }
Also replace those trend lines and labels with OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE.
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hi guys i have creted a diagonal line but this line must pass in iterception of ass X and Ass y like fugure
now i trace it with tool but i want the daw line directly by my code i sue this codebut with my code not draw nothing anyone can help me ?thanks