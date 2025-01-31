there are no trading operations
When you submit an EA for validation, it must be able to trade on any and all symbols and time-frames, and it must adjust to different contract specifications.
The EA cannot be limited to just a one symbol or time-frame or in any other way.
It must also be able to adjust to different account balances, different leverages and margin requirements and different volume conditions set by the broker.
This is explained in the Market rules which you should have read, including the validation requirements ...
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Please do not post in the MT4/MQL4 section when your screenshot is clearly from MetaTrader 5.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
That is not how you properly calculate the volume. That is "amateurish".
You need to properly calculate the volume based on the stop risk, as well as take into consideration the margin requirements.
You also need to adjust the calculated volume based on the limits imposed by the contract specifications.
So please read up on the link I provided before and do some more research on how to properly calculate the volume.
Don't hard-code the symbols to trade, and have it default to the current symbol of the chart, otherwise the validation will fail.
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I'm getting error: there are no trading operations from automatic validation.But it's not true 'cos I'm using this EA on my live account as you can see from picture.