Can't backtest this year's even with famous bots
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
⚠️You have been advised of this before. Please pay attention.
There is no such limitation in the Strategy Tester as not being able to test the current year. The only limitation is not being allowed to test the current day.
Also, the Strategy Tester does not support the WebRequest function, and this is stated in the documentation ... "WebRequest() cannot be executed in the Strategy Tester."
Obviously, that Market product cannot be back-tested as it stands, and is in violation of the Market rules. So, discuss the issue with the seller and report it to the Service Desk if no solution is offered.
Also, please stop mentioning the Market product name and your broker. I have redacted the text and obfuscated the information on your screenshots.
There is no such limitation in the Strategy Tester as not being able to test the current year. The only limitation is not being allowed to test the current day.
Also, the Strategy Tester does not support the WebRequest function, and this is stated in the documentation ... "WebRequest() cannot be executed in the Strategy Tester."
Obviously, that Market product cannot be back-tested as it stands, and is in violation of the Market rules. So, discuss the issue with the seller and report it to the Service Desk if no solution is offered.
Also, please stop mentioning the Market product name and your broker. I have redacted the text and obfuscated the information on your screenshots.
I don't think it is a problem with the EA itself since it was running on all chosen times as i said and both my bot and that one from market is having the same issue, etcAnd again , i tested other EA and same issue on backtesting
It is absolutely an issue with the EA, given that the WebRequest function is not accepted in the Strategy Tester, so the EA code should have logic to detect the environment and adjust accordingly so as not to use that function.
If however, you are referring to your issue about not being able to back-test for the current year, then run a test with one of MetaQuotes's example EAs and provide the results and log output to show your issue.
Here is my example with no issues ...
I repeat! Discussions about Market products are not allowed. Discuss it with the author/seller.
You can only discuss non-product EAs here. So provide one of your other EA test logs with the issue you are reporting (that are not market products).
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I tested not only my bot but famous [redacted] through [redacted] broker and i had this issue while doing so, but the code is ok, no fobidden functions, etc...
No 2025 backtesting is being possible to be done.
What can i do?