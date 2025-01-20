Codebase submission: unble to submit an indicator code and unable to insert img links to the forum / codebase.

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Hi All. 

I am unable to figure out this. 

1) Step 4: Code - Stuck at 20% Not sure what to do here. I believed my code is compliant with the code standards. Can anyone provide any advise? screen shot link is below,

2) Unable to insert img from codebase and forums. Insert img icon is missing on both toolbar. I opted to insert it via html code, it only shows a dead img link. When I attached the screenshot and linked it from there, it removes the img link after saving. Then I opted using imgur to link the img, and it just shows dead img link icon.

Here is a URL link of the screenshot. 
https://i.imgur.com/2VPUcp7.png


Here is code when I try to insert img to 

<p><b>Indicator Settings:</b> DrawType Options<br> 
<img src="https://i.imgur.com/0GDRtiM.png" alt="Indicator Settings"></p>
<p><b>DrawType Options:</b> Line<br> 
<img src="https://i.imgur.com/sZrdqPf.png" alt="DrawType Options: Line"></p>
<p><b>DrawType Options:</b> Histogram<br> 
<img src="https://i.imgur.com/ou586Ov.png" alt="DrawType Options: Histogram"></p>
<p><b>DrawType Options:</b> StaryStaryNight<br> 
<img src="https://i.imgur.com/lbyg5gc.png" alt="DrawType Options: StaryStaryNight"></p>
<p><b>Arrow Type Options:</b> Many Arrow type to choose from<br> 
<img src="https://i.imgur.com/kj7s4e6.png" alt="Arrow type Options"></p>
<p></p>
Files:
Capture.PNG  108 kb
 
simartspoako:
Insert img icon is missing on both toolbar.

The problem may be related to your profile's low rating

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Problem with submitting an indicator to codebase

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.04.06 12:24

Your current profile rating is still too low. I'm not sure of what the minimum rating before you can upload images, but you will have to improve your "achievements" and wait 24 hours for the rating to be updated.

[Deleted]  

You should not use external image links, neither in the forum, and specially not for CodeBase publications.

However, currently you do not have a high enough rating to be able to do that, so you will have to wait for that.

Once you have a higher rating, you will be able to embed the images using the "Image" (Ctrl-I) icon.


 
Thanks @Vladislav Boyko & @Fernando Carreiro... 
 
We were all there. You need to to gain more rep by means of engaging more on the forum, answering questions and so on, and then you get a certain amount of points which allows you to submit things on the codebase.
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