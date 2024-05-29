Cannot embed images in my forum posts?

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I am following this thread on how to put an image into a post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/277762

But the icon to add images that is shown in the instructions is missing in my editor menu (the one with the mountain shape that shows between 'add user link' and 'add video'.)

Also Alt+I does not work and when I try to insert html tags <img...> the tags are getting removed on submit.

 
No idea ... it may be some limitation for the users with low rating (just my thinking ... but I do not know sorry ...).
 

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Works for me.

Maybe it's a browser issue?

 

I've seen such posts from users with lower ranking - but older account than mine. And yes I also tried different browsers. I've uploaded screenshots from MT to my account but that didn't enable the feature.

 

Just to keep this updated, it works now. Looks like it takes an account about 3 months to enable the feature.


 
lippmaje: I am following this thread on how to put an image into a post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/277762
Please use the link button Use the link button See the difference? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/277762
          Messages Editor
 
Try full screen maybe it is hidden
 
lippmaje:

I am following this thread on how to put an image into a post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/277762

But the icon to add images that is shown in the instructions is missing in my editor menu (the one with the mountain shape that shows between 'add user link' and 'add video'.)

Also Alt+I does not work and when I try to insert html tags <img...> the tags are getting removed on submit.

I have the same problem. did you solve it?

 
Shohrux Zokirjonov #:

I have the same problem. did you solve it?

Personally, I have never used the button to insert images. I use the clipboard for this.

 
Shohrux Zokirjonov #:

I have the same problem. did you solve it?

I think - it should be more rating on your profile (you are having 36 only).
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