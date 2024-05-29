Cannot embed images in my forum posts?
Works for me.
Maybe it's a browser issue?
I've seen such posts from users with lower ranking - but older account than mine. And yes I also tried different browsers. I've uploaded screenshots from MT to my account but that didn't enable the feature.
Just to keep this updated, it works now. Looks like it takes an account about 3 months to enable the feature.
Messages Editor
I am following this thread on how to put an image into a post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/277762
But the icon to add images that is shown in the instructions is missing in my editor menu (the one with the mountain shape that shows between 'add user link' and 'add video'.)
Also Alt+I does not work and when I try to insert html tags <img...> the tags are getting removed on submit.
I have the same problem. did you solve it?
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I am following this thread on how to put an image into a post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/277762
But the icon to add images that is shown in the instructions is missing in my editor menu (the one with the mountain shape that shows between 'add user link' and 'add video'.)
Also Alt+I does not work and when I try to insert html tags <img...> the tags are getting removed on submit.