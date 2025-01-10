Is there a "Follow" or "Subscribe" feature on MQL5 Market?
Customers that have acquired a product, will automatically receive system messages (via "private messaging") when the products get updated.
Any user that requests to be "Friends" (and you accept) will see your "activity" replicated on their profile wall (News feed). They will see information about new products you publish, and other posts you make on your profile wall.
Any user that requests to be "Friends" (and you accept) will see your "activity" replicated on their profile wall (News feed). They will see information about new products you publish, and other posts you make on your profile wall.
Thank you for your clarification!
Coming from a social media perspective, I feel that Friend Requests can feel slightly more formal or higher in effort compared to a simple Follow option. I’ll use Friend Requests more like a Follow feature, encouraging users to send them freely, and I’ll approve all requests.
Thank you again!
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Hi everyone,
I was wondering if MQL5 Market has a feature similar to "Follow" or "Subscribe" as seen on social media platforms or YouTube channels.
For example, is there a way for users to stay updated on my new product releases or activities?
If such a feature exists, I’d appreciate it if someone could guide me on how it works.
Thanks in advance for your help!