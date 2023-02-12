Can I use automation for sending friend request?

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Hello, It's a silly question but still I wanted to ask.

Can i use automation or any python script for sending friend request?

Like I want to send 100-300 friend request a day. So Can I use automation or script for that?

Is that any violate any policy? Please let me know. Thank you.

 

No, it will be considered spam and you will get banned for that.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No, it will be considered spam and you will get banned for that.

Thank you for your answer

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No, it will be considered spam and you will get banned for that.

Actually just thinking and asking about it, I would ban him
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Actually just thinking and asking about it, I would ban him

What do you consider an offense thought in this situation : 

The act of cold adding someone without interaction or the scale (100-300/day) ?

😊

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

What do you consider an offense thought in this situation : 

The act of cold adding someone without interaction or the scale (100-300/day) ?

😊

Both. What's the point to add someone as "a friend" without interaction if not to spam him ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Actually just thinking and asking about it, I would ban him

haha please don't do it cause i saw others having lots of friends 😂

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Both. What's the point to add someone as "a friend" without interaction if not to spam him ?

Which one is MQ penalizing automatically ?  😇

If you add her/him can they reject the offer ?  😇

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Which one is MQ penalizing automatically ?  😇

If you add her/him can they reject the offer ?  😇

I am not talking about MQ, I am talking about what I will do if I was in charge.

Why would you accept a friendship with someone you never heard about ?

 
Suvashish Halder #:

haha please don't do it cause i saw others having lots of friends 😂

Sure, just because a lot of people do it, you want to do it too. That's a very strong justification
 

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