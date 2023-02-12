Can I use automation for sending friend request?
No, it will be considered spam and you will get banned for that.
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Hello, It's a silly question but still I wanted to ask.
Can i use automation or any python script for sending friend request?
Like I want to send 100-300 friend request a day. So Can I use automation or script for that?
Is that any violate any policy? Please let me know. Thank you.