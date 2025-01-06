The backtest tab not showing when using the strategy back tester - page 4
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Not according to the screenshots. Some positions were still open at 23:59. So, as stated before, put in some prints or use the debugger to find out.
That is what programming is about. When something is not as you expect it to be, you debug it until you find the issue and fix it. I'm old school. In my day, there were no forums to ask questions. You had to grind it out. You only had the physical manual as reference, and you debugged the code until you got it right. It may take a longer, but you learn a whole lot more than when someone spoon-feeds you the answer. That is how you gain experience and skill.
The issue has been resolved.
I personally never use "Open Prices" modelling, ever. I only use the "Every tick based on real ticks", and on rare occasions when I have no other option, then I may use "Every tick" (virtualised ticks).
So, I am unable to offer you any further advice, on the "Open Price" modelling method.
The non-real "normal" ticks, are generated or "virtualised" ticks data and their evolution is not very realistic in my opinion. Read the following article to get an idea on how they are generated.
You can however, specifically set a fixed spread in points to improve the condition on all the non-real tick modelling methods. Follow the example instructions in the following post ...
The non-real "normal" ticks, are generated or "virtualised" ticks data and their evolution is not realistic. Read the following article to get an idea on how they are generated.
You can however, specifically set a fixed spread in points to improve the condition on all the non-real tick modelling methods. Follow the example instructions in the following post ...
Thank you for the guidance!
On a side note ... When beck-testing or even live trading on the daily chart, a common mistake by almost all newbie traders/coders, is assuming the market is open for trade at the start of the day. Most of the time, it is not, but it depends on the symbol being traded.
For cryptos, it may not be the case if the broker trades 24/7, but it depends on the broker. But for Forex and CFD's it is usually the case that it is non-tradable at the end and start of the day, where brokers usually close the trading process a few minutes before the end of the day, and only resume trading a few minutes after the start of the day. They use this time to calculate the swaps.
So, usually it is not possible to place an order at 0:00 of the day and when trading resumes approximately 5 mins after that, the spreads are usually extremely wide at that point.
So, remember to adjust your strategy to take that into account, and remember that during testing, especially when using "real-tick" testing, you will get a "Market Closed" error when you try to place an order at the start of the day for symbols that have this condition.
You can have a look at the symbol's contract specifications to see their trading schedule.
On a side note ... When beck-testing or even live trading on the daily chart, a common mistake by almost all newbie traders/coders, is assuming the market is open for trade at the start of the day. Most of the time, it is not, but it depends on the symbol being traded.
For cryptos, it may not be the case if the broker trades 24/7, but it depends on the broker. But for Forex and CFD's it is usually the case that it is non-tradable at the end and start of the day, where brokers usually close the trading process a few minutes before the end of the day, and only resume trading a few minutes after the start of the day. They use this time to calculate the swaps.
So, usually it is not possible to place an order at 0:00 of the day and when trading resumes approximately 5 mins after that, the spreads are usually extremely wide at that point.
So, remember to adjust your strategy to take that into account, and remember that during testing, especially when using "real-tick" testing, you will get a "Market Closed" error when you try to place an order at the start of the day for symbols that have this condition.
You can have a look at the symbol's contract specifications to see their trading schedule.
Thank you!