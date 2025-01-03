News Feed !!!

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Happy New Year to all...

Could anyone tell me what happened to the news feed, the last streaming news was on 24th SEP 2024.

Thanks,

[Deleted]  
Said Ismail: Could anyone tell me what happened to the news feed, the last streaming news was on 24th SEP 2024.

Do you mean the economic calendar? It looks normal and up to date to me ...



 
I have no problem here https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar and no any problem in MT5.
Yes, it was necessary to restart MT5 sometimes (at least once in a week for example) ... but no problem too.
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
[Deleted]  

If however, you mean the "News" tab on MetaTrader, then that is broker dependant, so you should ask your broker ...

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If however, you mean the "News" tab on MetaTrader, then that is broker dependant, so you should ask your broker ...

Thanks Fernando, that's exactly what I was asking about.

The funny thing is that I did ask and the reply was " Please note that the new feed comes from MetaQuotes not from us"

The last feed I have was as mentioned on 24th SEP 2024

[Deleted]  
Said Ismail #: Thanks Fernando, that's exactly what I was asking about. he funny thing is that I did ask and the reply was " Please note that the new feed comes from MetaQuotes not from us". The last feed I have was as mentioned on 24th SEP 2024

No, it is definitely broker provided. If you switch accounts (different brokers) you will see the content change.

You will also see that there is an independent "news" folder for each of the broker's file directories, so you can try deleting or renaming that folder and then restarting MetaTrader so that it rebuilds from the broker again.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, it is definitely broker provided. If you switch accounts (different brokers) you will see the content change.

You will also see that there is an independent "news" folder for each of the broker's file directories, so you can try deleting or renaming that folder and then restarting MetaTrader so that it rebuilds from the broker again.


Thanks again mate, I should get back to them then.

I looked for the 'news' folder, it don't exist at my end.

I'll just wait for my broker's feed back as I have no other brokers to make a trial.

 
make sure you're logged on correctly on the MT5 live account (on the right server), if you can place a trade, then you should definitely have an updated news feed
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