News Feed !!!
Yes, it was necessary to restart MT5 sometimes (at least once in a week for example) ... but no problem too.
- www.mql5.com
If however, you mean the "News" tab on MetaTrader, then that is broker dependant, so you should ask your broker ...
Thanks Fernando, that's exactly what I was asking about.
The funny thing is that I did ask and the reply was " Please note that the new feed comes from MetaQuotes not from us"
The last feed I have was as mentioned on 24th SEP 2024
No, it is definitely broker provided. If you switch accounts (different brokers) you will see the content change.
You will also see that there is an independent "news" folder for each of the broker's file directories, so you can try deleting or renaming that folder and then restarting MetaTrader so that it rebuilds from the broker again.
No, it is definitely broker provided. If you switch accounts (different brokers) you will see the content change.
You will also see that there is an independent "news" folder for each of the broker's file directories, so you can try deleting or renaming that folder and then restarting MetaTrader so that it rebuilds from the broker again.
Thanks again mate, I should get back to them then.
I looked for the 'news' folder, it don't exist at my end.
I'll just wait for my broker's feed back as I have no other brokers to make a trial.
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Happy New Year to all...
Could anyone tell me what happened to the news feed, the last streaming news was on 24th SEP 2024.
Thanks,