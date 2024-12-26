How to get the settlement time for xauusd.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Do you perhaps mean the trading session?
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Also read the following:
MQL5 Book: Trading automation / Financial instruments and Market Watch / Schedules of trading and quoting sessions
Hi All,
New to MT5, I need help retrieving the timestamp during which settlement period(The 1 hour period during which trading is closed) starts and end for xauusd. And need to retrieve using MQL5. Any help appreciate.
Thanks in advance
You're likely trading a CFD with futures-like expirations because XAUUSD is not a real Gold futures symbol nor a currency pair. See Last Trade below (real futures).
This is referenced using SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME.
Symbol Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
Do you perhaps mean the trading session?
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Also read the following:
MQL5 Book: Trading automation / Financial instruments and Market Watch / Schedules of trading and quoting sessions
You're likely trading a CFD with futures-like expirations because XAUUSD is not a real Gold futures symbol nor a currency pair. See Last Trade below (real futures).
This is referenced using SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME.
Symbol Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Hi All,
New to MT5, I need help retrieving the timestamp during which settlement period(The 1 hour period during which trading is closed) starts and end for xauusd. And need to retrieve using MQL5. Any help appreciate.
Thanks in advance