Do you use and support indicators from the codebase?
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any lack of support -- and any "negative enironment", is due to a declining of reputation of the website "in general".
But I have downloaded, commented, rated, and had discussions with devs in pm, of several indicators I found on codebase. I also made a few requests of generous devs who then, created a new, free, indicator that was then, placed on codebase too.
So, I hate the incinuation of your post's "feeling", even tho to a small degree I do agree with all you have said.
any lack of support -- and any "negative enironment", is due to a declining of reputation of the website "in general".
But I have downloaded, commented, rated, and had discussions with devs in pm, of several indicators I found on codebase. I also made a few requests of generous devs who then, created a new, free, indicator that was then, placed on codebase too.
So, I hate the incinuation of your post's "feeling", even tho to a small degree I do agree with all you have said.
Personally, I don't ever use any of the code in the CodeBase as is, but this statement needs clarification.
Instead, when I find something that interests me, I will study how it works and how it was coded, and then apply what I have learned by coding it in my own way, in my own style and interpretation.
The main reason I do this, is because if you just copy/paste you don't learn anything and you don't understand the principles. By learning and understanding it, you can then adapt and improve on it.
The second reason I don't copy/paste, is because it prevents any issues of copyright violations. Given the clear lack of licensing information about the use of any code in the CodeBase, it is better to be safe and never copy it. It's better to understand it and write your own code to implement the idea instead of copy/pasting or using it as is.
Regarding support and recognition, before when the rating system was much simpler I would very often leave a positive rating even when I was just perusing the code with no real intent. If it seemed interesting, I would give it a few stars. However, after the rating system was overhauled, I now seldomly leave a rating and only when I truely believe it to be both of great interest and of high quality coding.
Personally, I don't ever use any of the code in the CodeBase as is, but this statement needs clarification.
Instead, when I find something that interests me, I will study how it works and how it was coded, and then apply what I have learned by coding it in my own way, in my own style and interpretation.
The main reason I do this, is because if you just copy/paste you don't learn anything and you don't understand the principles. By learning and understanding it, you can then adapt and improve on it.
Regarding support and recognition, before when the rating system was much simpler I would very often leave a positive rating even when I was just perusing the code with no real intent. If it seemed interesting, I would give it a few stars. However, after the rating system was overhauled, I now seldomly leave a rating and only when I truely believe it to be both of great interest and of high quality coding.
What exactly has changed in the rating system? Previously, you gave one rating, and now you also give ratings by categories. What does this change for the person giving the rating (besides a couple of extra clicks)?
That is precisely the point. It is no longer a generalised rating and now you have to rate it more conscientiously and responsibly.
Purposely giving a low rating for something of lesser quality when the coder believes to be doing their best can be somewhat demoralising. Hence, why I only offer a rating when I consider it of high quality.
That is precisely the point. It is no longer a generalised rating and now you have to rate it more conscientiously and responsibly.
Purposely giving a low rating for something of lesser quality when the coder believes to be doing their best can be somewhat demoralising. Hence, why I only offer a rating when I consider it of high quality.
For me personally, nothing has changed. I don't leave bad or 3-star reviews. I will either leave a good review for all categories, or I will not leave a review at all. Perhaps this is a little irresponsible of me. If everyone did as I do, the rating would mean nothing at all (either 5 stars or no ratings).
But I must note that I almost never used solutions from the codebase (neither out of the box, nor partially, nor just logic). If I had sometimes used those solutions, I would probably have had a more responsible approach to review. In addition, in 9 years I have left less than 10 reviews in the codebase.
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It turns out you can see exact statistics about this in the user's achievements
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