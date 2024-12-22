MT5 on MacOS toolbox problem
When this happens to me, I click and hold the Toolbox window header and drag it down to the bottom.
I see that you're using Wine (Linux?). I hope that it's not a Wine issue.
- www.metatrader5.com
I am using the mac version with winve64-prelaoder from here https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_mac
That shows you how much I know about mac. My last Apple pc was an Apple IIe.😬
Can you drag it? If so, it should snap into place.
Over the years, I have seen many a post by a Mac user with a similar question.
Please do a search before posting. There should be possible solutions explained on those topics.
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Mac issue with floating windows for MT5
Mihai Onofrei, 2020.10.01 19:11
I am using a MacPro, and I just came across a problem with MetaTrader 5 when by mistake I undocked a window and it would not dock back. So I found a solution:
Close the MT5 terminal and then you have to find the terminal.ini file inside the meta trader installation folder in applications. Open the terminal.ini file and inside search for docking. Replace all the values for docking to 1 and then all the floating values to 0. Save the file and reopen the platform.
I hope it helps. Also it might work for MT4, I don't know as I am using MT5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2023.08.10 19:40It's a bug for all docked MT5 windows on the Mac (Crossover) version, when undocked, you can't dock it back.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cant make strategy tester window smaller
Alain Verleyen, 2023.05.20 02:05
That's a bug on the Mac (Crossover) version.
The only way I found to set it back is by deleting the metatester.ini file.
Open Data Folder, Tester/Config.
I'm not sure where you mean. The "click to add" is for adding symbols to the Market Watch window.
I recall having read elsewhere on this forum that MT5 is primarily designed for MS Windows, and that other operating systems will not run it 100% the same. It figures because the overwhelming majority of professional and non-professional traders use Windows.
Regarding that, it was my mistake I tought it's a setting for docking but it was for a currency in market watch and as per the solution I found, I deleted from configs termina.ini, common.ini and then I lunched as administrator from the files (Files -> Open data folder) and it worked.
Thank you!
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Hello, I accidentaly deleted the toolbox(which was pinned/locked) on the bottom of the screen, when I click on View->ToolBox it shows a small window that I can't pinned down back to the bottom nor enlarge it so I can see my trades. What can I do?
Thanks!