the market watch is gone !
good morning,
I'm using MT5
I don't know why the market watch is now displayed in a floating window (see photo)?
How can I put it back in the left-hand column?
Thanks a lot!
- % at Market Watch column
- how can i get get those data which we can see in the Market Watch window?
- Problem with Market Watch Window
HarryMan17:
good morning,
I'm using MT5
I don't know why the market watch is now displayed in a floating window (see photo)?
How can I put it back in the left-hand column?
Thanks a lot!
Just move it via drag-and-drop to the left side above the Navigator.
Daniel Stein #:
Just move it via drag-and-drop to the left side above the Navigator.
when I do a drag&drop nothing happens! I'm stuck with this little problem and don't know what to do...
is it because I'm on a Mac that it doesn't work?
PS: or can the metatrader 5 interface be reset?
HarryMan17 #:
when I do a drag&drop nothing happens! I'm stuck with this little problem and don't know what to do...
is it because I'm on a Mac that it doesn't work?
PS: or can the metatrader 5 interface be reset?
It is what I am doing to restart interface in Windows (I do not know how it works on Mac sorry):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
HarryMan17:It's a bug for all docked MT5 windows on the Mac (Crossover) version, when undocked, you can't dock it back.
good morning,
I'm using MT5
I don't know why the market watch is now displayed in a floating window (see photo)?
How can I put it back in the left-hand column?
Thanks a lot!
thank you very much !!! it works fine 👍🏼
There is a narrow blue line beneath the window information. Drag from that area to the main window.
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