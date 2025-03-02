the market watch is gone !

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good morning,

I'm using MT5
I don't know why the market watch is now displayed in a floating window (see photo)?
How can I put it back in the left-hand column?
Thanks a lot!

 
HarryMan17:
good morning,

I'm using MT5
I don't know why the market watch is now displayed in a floating window (see photo)?
How can I put it back in the left-hand column?
Thanks a lot!


Just move it via drag-and-drop to the left side above the Navigator.

 
Daniel Stein #:

Just move it via drag-and-drop to the left side above the Navigator.

when I do a drag&drop nothing happens! I'm stuck with this little problem and don't know what to do...

is it because I'm on a Mac that it doesn't work?

PS: or can the metatrader 5 interface be reset?
 
HarryMan17 #:
when I do a drag&drop nothing happens! I'm stuck with this little problem and don't know what to do...

is it because I'm on a Mac that it doesn't work?

PS: or can the metatrader 5 interface be reset?

It is what I am doing to restart interface in Windows (I do not know how it works on Mac sorry):

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Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is what I am doing to restart interface in Windows (I do not know how it works on Mac sorry):


It's the same on a Mac.

 
HarryMan17:
good morning,

I'm using MT5
I don't know why the market watch is now displayed in a floating window (see photo)?
How can I put it back in the left-hand column?
Thanks a lot!


It's a bug for all docked MT5 windows on the Mac (Crossover) version, when undocked, you can't dock it back.
 
thank you very much !!! it works fine 👍🏼
 
HarryMan17 #:
thank you very much !!! it works fine 👍🏼

how did you solve it? i tried twice but it didnt work!!

please help me!!

 

There is a narrow blue line beneath the window information. Drag from that area to the main window.

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