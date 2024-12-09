EA trading for MT5

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Hi all, 

i have a question want to ask. sorry i m new for EA trading pls help me. I have install some EA to my MT5 for trading, do i always need to on my laptop or desktop 24hrs for the EA to trade or the EA will auto trade even our laptop or desktop is off? 

Any bro/sis solve my question :)

 

Yes you need to keep your PC always on or you can use a VPS.


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes you need to keep your PC always on or you can use a VPS.


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


okok thanks for the knowledge. 

i tried to use the VPN Free from MT5 but dont allow me to use? so i only can use paid 1?
 
ching1104 #:
okok thanks for the knowledge. 

i tried to use the VPN Free from MT5 but dont allow me to use? so i only can use paid 1?

You can try the 1440 free minutes and then subscribe to a paid plan.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can try the 1440 free minutes and then subscribe to a paid plan.

Eleni, this is what i get from below diagram.. any help?


 
ching1104 #:

Eleni, this is what i get from below diagram.. any help?


did you do as the message said? Chat to your broker.

But not many brokers offer that as service, yet. Hopefully yours and mine will provide it soon.

However, do you realise that you get 2 weeks free of mql5 vps from mql, right?

Sign up to the vps from inside of mt4/5 itself. You will find a vps button on the standard toolbar of mt4/5
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
But not many brokers offer that as service, yet. Hopefully yours and mine will provide it soon.

Michael,


No i haven chat with my broker.. will do it now.. 

thank for teaching.. yea hopefully will provide to us soon :)

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