Is EA working or not?
Please see attached log. Is my EA working or not? I think it is not, because backtests show that last night the bot should have made a few trades. Thanks.
- If your EA is working on MQL5 VPS so check this VPS (there are two logs there) - because if EA should work on MQL5 VPS so the automated trading should be disabled on this/same trading account.
- If your EA is working on your home computer (should work on your home Metatrader without MQL5 VPS) or on any external VPS so read post #1
- 2024.11.05
- smspano@hotmail.com
- www.mql5.com
- If your EA is working on MQL5 VPS so check this VPS (there are two logs there) - because if EA should work on MQL5 VPS so the automated trading should be disabled on this/same trading account.
- If your EA is working on your home computer (should work on your home Metatrader without MQL5 VPS) or on any external VPS so read post #1
The EA is not operating on any other VPS or PC, only on one VPS (not MQL5).
I have contacted the developer, but so far no reply. This is really very strange, and frustrating.
I purchased an EA several days ago, it does open trades. It is not a VPS matter, I have already contacted them and the connection is ok. It is an EA problem. Unfortunately, the vendor is not helping. He only replied to one message but wasn't able to help. What can I do?
- www.mql5.com
The EA is not operating on any other VPS or PC, only on one VPS (not MQL5).
I have contacted the developer, but so far no reply. This is really very strange, and frustrating.
Forex market is closed during the weenend (it was the Sunday today).
So, read this post -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2024.11.05 21:14
Your EA is working but trading has been disabled. Is it not obvious from reading the log?
I purchased an EA several days ago, it does open trades. It is not a VPS matter, I have already contacted them and the connection is ok. It is an EA problem. Unfortunately, the vendor is not helping. He only replied to one message but wasn't able to help. What can I do?
Thank you.
do you see the common issues with the same account from your other posts?
I suggested that you check the specifications of your pair and gold to see if the broker allows trades to open at that 0 hour. When you confirm this, then, come back and report with an image to show that your broker does allow trades to open at that 0 hour.
other idea: it is a demo account, right? is it a 30 day account? if so, then, has it expired? you may need to ask your broker to find out.other idea: those pairs in the marketwatch look like they might be greyed out. you may be trying to trade on the wrong symbols. Your demo might be limited to other symbols with suffix like the gold.pro. You will have to ask your broker.
I opened a demo account with axi and here is what i can clearly see when I check the "specifications". As I said, "check the Specifications".
The greyed out pairs are grey and all are same "Disabled". you have to run your eas on the pro symbols. Note the symbols with "(dot).pro" at end of symbol names.
I suggest you first learn about the markets session times and the symbols contract specifications. You should also learn to read the log files and contact the broker for advice.
Generally, Forex (and many other markets) is not tradable by retail traders during the weekend, even if there are quote price activity on your broker's data feed.
Also, please don't open multiple topics if they are all related to the same issue. From now on, continue on this topic and don't create any new ones.
I opened a demo account with axi and here is what i can clearly see when I check the "specifications". As I said, "check the Specifications".
The greyed out pairs are grey and all are same "Disabled". you have to run your eas on the pro symbols. Note the symbols with "(dot).pro" at end of symbol names.
Thank you very much, this may indeed be the problem.
Thank you very much, this may indeed be the problem.
the user is almost always the problem :D. I made the same mistake only last month, however, the message "Trade is Disabled" is quite an obvious error with only few possible reasons. Of which most of the errors are detailed in the online documents.
You need to learn how to use mt4/5. Checking those specifications is absolute must when you get almost any/every error.And I can NOT believe that you discussed much with your broker, as they would have told you all of this if you had told them that you were using a demo account.
the user is almost always the problem :D. I made the same mistake only last month, however, the message "Trade is Disabled" is quite an obvious error with only few possible reasons. Of which most of the errors are detailed in the online documents.
You need to learn how to use mt4/5. Checking those specifications is absolute must when you get almost any/every error.And I can NOT believe that you discussed much with your broker, as they would have told you all of this if you had told them that you were using a demo account.
I sent several emails to my broker (Axi), with screenshots and everything else, they were not able to help. They must be useless, ... but they are amongst the very few that are able to offer high leverage to EU retail traders.
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