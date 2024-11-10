MQL5 Debug Global variables <not implemented> !

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Hi,

The MQL5 ver:5:00 build: 4648 Debug tab dose not show my variables value "<not implemented>" !!

Specially the input variables, sometimes I can see the local variables but the global variables are seems to not implemented !

I've worked with MQL5 for years and it wasn't like this before, removing and reinstalling the Metatrader didn't Help.

Br

debugging Tab

 
This is an old bug; you either have to wait for the official fix or use an older version.
 
Hi, I see also this issue,  suddenly after the last MT5 update last sunday, the most of variables are shown as not implemented.
Where can I download the older version?
Thanks!
 
me too
 
Armin #:
Hi, I see also this issue,  suddenly after the last MT5 update last sunday, the most of variables are shown as not implemented.
Where can I download the older version?
Thanks!
... me again... I see some users provide their own older backups... Is there an official way to get the older versions? 
 
A very annoying bug. Hope they fix it soon
 
does anybody from MetaQuotes read this forum?

How it is possible to contact service desk?

I find no way to contact them.... this is disapponiting that nothing happens here... 
 
hini #:
This is an old bug; you either have to wait for the official fix or use an older version.

Doesn't work. I used same original file from months ago and still same problem

Armin #:
does anybody from MetaQuotes read this forum?

How it is possible to contact service desk?

I find no way to contact them.... this is disapponiting that nothing happens here... 

From 10/31 i wrote at forum too and still without any answer. even no one adminastrator say nothing at all.
I'm very desesperate because 100% blocked until this is fix or they say what we can do....

 

If you want to report a bug you have to provide some code to reproduce it, a picture is not useful. (Don't forget to mention the build you are using).

As soon as I have code, I will check and transmit it.

 

Version 5.00 Build 4662


issue: the variable TempCandle is shown as <not implemented> in debugger window, because defined as global

Files:
temp.mq5  1 kb
 
Armin #:

Version 5.00 Build 4662


issue: the variable TempCandle is shown as <not implemented> in debugger window, because defined as global

Confirmed and transmitted.

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