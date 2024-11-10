MQL5 Debug Global variables <not implemented> ! - page 3
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Download MT5 from the broker, and do not connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account.
从经纪商下载 MT5，并且不要将 MT5 连接到 MetaQuotes-Demo 账户。
Because MetaQuotes-Demo account is used to update MT5 to beta builds and to test beta builds (yes, some users like to test beta builds to report the possible bug on it in official forum thread).
因为 MetaQuotes-Demo 帐户用于将 MT5 更新为 beta 版本并测试 beta 版本（是的，有些用户喜欢测试 beta 版本以在官方论坛帖子中报告可能存在的错误）。
good idea!
is there a way to contact them? I see no email adress, no live chat...nothing....
The procedure is to report bugs on this forum.
On do not use beta build if you don't want to be a beta tester (yes, I know, it 'easy' to get a beta without willing it).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 build 4524
Alain Verleyen, 2024.09.08 23:35
Yes it may happens too. Not with all brokers as far as I know.
I questioned MetaQuotes CEO about this situation but got no answer. (See my last attempts, but that's years I am trying).
The only solution is to copy the 4410 files directly (of course you firstly need to get them). BUT BEFORE that, you need to empty the folders used for automatic updates. The WebInstall folder (but it's not the only one)
Maybe I will create a new topic about it.
The procedure is to report bugs on this forum.
On do not use beta build if you don't want to be a beta tester (yes, I know, it 'easy' to get a beta without willing it).
Very strange.... the most important topic for now is to get this terrible debugger bug solved.... because lot of people just sitting around and wait or can not work efficiently.
The procedure is to report bugs on this forum.
On do not use beta build if you don't want to be a beta tester (yes, I know, it 'easy' to get a beta without willing it).
Dear Alain,
This is not like we choose to have a beta version, its designed like this !!! even if you install the older version its upgrading to beta version immediately !
please put an official version installation link in your message ""The one who does not have this problem"", I want to try the Portable method on it.
I have 20000 line code, this is impossible to debug like this, please give me a solution.
BR,
That will not "fix" it! Any new installation, be it from the broker or not, will install the latest beta release.
And once you do it, it will affect all previous installations too.
That is why I don't do "installations". Any setup I need to do, I create using "portable" mode ONLY.
Download MT5 from the broker, and do not connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account.
Because MetaQuotes-Demo account is used to update MT5 to beta builds and to test beta builds (yes, some users like to test beta builds to report the possible bug on it in official forum thread).
What MetaQuotes account we must connect? Please, you need to understand most of us are not expert like you who works daily with the platform in its entirety. We are basic programmers and if we need to do more than regular users we need to have the way of how to do it as he say
Dear Alain,
This is not like we choose to have a beta version, its designed like this !!! even if you install the older version its upgrading to beta version immediately !
please put an official version installation link in your message ""The one who does not have this problem"", I want to try the Portable method on it.
I have 20000 line code, this is impossible to debug like this, please give me a solution.
BR,
I try to find old versions but every where has not a file, have a direct like to MetaQuotes
What MetaQuotes account we must connect?
We must NOT connect.
MetaQuotes-Demo account is mostly used to update MT5 to beta build and to test beta builds (yes, many users like to test beta builds) - because MetaQuotes is the software development company, and not a broker.
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You should connect your MT5 to your trading account.
As to stable builds - it is same: it is better to download/install MT5 from the broker's website (to avoid any beta builds to be used).
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If you downloaded MT5 from this MQL5 website (or if you connected your MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account) and your MT5 was updated to the beta build because of that so - connect MT5 to your broker's trading account, and later your MT5 will be updated (by your broker) to the next stable build.
I am using this procedure when I am downloading MT5 from this MQL5 website.
Thank you all.
Issue has been fixed.
Please wait for updates.
Thank you all.
Issue has been fixed.
Please wait for updates.