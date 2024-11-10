MQL5 Debug Global variables <not implemented> ! - page 4
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And the traders should still download MT5 from the broker's website in case they/traders do not want to update their MT5 to the beta builds at all.
Version 5.00 Build 4662
impossible break point in lines 198, 241 (i didn't check more) when you start BT breakpoint disapper and some times are like "ghost line" because running normal or BT don´t go in
Do you know something about?
As I understand - it will be fixed about variable in debugger window (in any next MT5 build - in beta build or in stable build).
And the traders should still download MT5 from the broker's website in case they/traders do not want to update their MT5 to the beta builds at all.
because i still having same problem... can you tell me something please?
Do you know something about?
because i still having same problem... can you tell me something please?
About your first question, If you asking way breakpoints are moving up and down some times, (it's also one of the old bugs we have) based on my experience it happens when you try to add a line to cod during Debugging prosses!
After a while I learned to first stop the debugging prosses then write the new line in my cod.
About your second question, based on below comment the problem got fixed and we all wait for the next update.
Thank you all.
Issue has been fixed.
Please wait for updates.
Thank you all.
Issue has been fixed.
Please wait for updates.
Fix available in beta build 4668.
Its not solved completely !!
Thanks for your effort, The Global variables are visible know.
But As you see in below snapshot, the input variables are still <Unknown identifier> !!!
It would be grate if consider this issue in your next update.
Br,
Aras