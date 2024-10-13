Starting VPS on MT4

New comment
 

Hi - I am trying to set up a VPS to run an EA on my MT4 with Trade Nation. It doesn't matter what payment method I try to sign up with it immediately displays error messages with all the ways to pay. Any help? See attached.

 

Nothing is attached.

See this: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps

and the video!

And read this as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/302

What is written in the logs?

How to rent a virtual private server for forex trading - VPS for MetaTrader 4/5
How to rent a virtual private server for forex trading - VPS for MetaTrader 4/5
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader VPS for forex trading can be rented and managed straight from the platform in just a couple of clicks
 

Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first in the link below and then select the MQL5 way of payment during your MQL5 VPS purchase checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/graemegorrie/accounting/topup



Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 



Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first in the link below and then select the MQL5 way of payment during your MQL5 VPS purchase checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/graemegorrie/accounting/topup



Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


Thank you so much!
 
Carl Schreiber #:

Nothing is attached.

See this: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps

and the video!

And read this as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/302

What is written in the logs?

Thank you so much!
New comment