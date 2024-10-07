Spam by sellers; no prior contact.
Yes, it is against the Market rules (II.16). You report it by clicking on the "triple dots" symbol, next to the private message, and then click "Complain", then fill in the form. Moderators and Admin monitor those complaints and act accordingly.
- www.mql5.com
Yes, it is against the Market rules (II.16). You report it by clicking on the "triple dots" symbol, next to the private message, and then click "Complain", then fill in the form. Moderators and Admin monitor those complaints and act accordingly.
these are just invites, not messages, so there is no dots to click on unless I accept their invites first.
Oh, so you meant, "Friend Requests", and not PM's nor subscriptions to channels.
In that case, then no, that is not against the rules in any way, and it definitely does not "breach many laws around the world" as you so put it.
If it were "ilegal", then all of social media would have a problem (and in real life too).
A "friend request" does not in any way violate any laws, and it expressly offers you the option to decline or accept. There is obviously nothing to report.
EDIT: Your initial post is thus misleading, because you mention "spam" in the title, and obviously, a "Friend Request" is not spam.
these are the settings i have. how do i stop incoming invites from other sellers?
Are those sellers not part of your friends list ?
If not, then it's probably a "feature" of mql5.com ;) that promotes spamming members.
(I might be wrong, but experiences tell otherwise)
I have contacted some of my contacts, and it seems that everyone has a button on their profile.
I have not seen or read about any options on this site to block invites or friend requests.
if anyone finds a way, then please you do have permission to contact me and inform me of how.
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I get invites/contact requests from sellers who I have had 0 contact with. Is this against the seller's agreement? It breaches many laws around the world, so it should here as well.
How do I report them? to same support that is supposed to be "for financial matters only"???