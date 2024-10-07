Spam by sellers; no prior contact.

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I get invites/contact requests from sellers who I have had 0 contact with. Is this against the seller's agreement? It breaches many laws around the world, so it should here as well.

How do I report them? to same support that is supposed to be "for financial matters only"???

[Deleted]  
Michael Charles Schefe: I get invites/contact requests from sellers who I have had 0 contact with. Is this against the seller's agreement? It breaches many laws around the world, so it should here as well. How do I report them? to same support that is supposed to be "for financial matters only"???

Yes, it is against the Market rules (II.16). You report it by clicking on the "triple dots" symbol, next to the private message, and then click "Complain", then fill in the form. Moderators and Admin monitor those complaints and act accordingly.


Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, it is against the Market rules (II.16). You report it by clicking on the "triple dots" symbol, next to the private message, and then click "Complain", then fill in the form. Moderators and Admin monitor those complaints and act accordingly.


these are just invites, not messages, so there is no dots to click on unless I accept their invites first.

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Michael Charles Schefe #: these are just invites, not messages, so there is no dots to click on unless I accept their invites first.

Oh, so you meant, "Friend Requests", and not PM's nor subscriptions to channels.

In that case, then no, that is not against the rules in any way, and it definitely does not "breach many laws around the world" as you so put it.

If it were "ilegal", then all of social media would have a problem (and in real life too).

A "friend request" does not in any way violate any laws, and it expressly offers you the option to decline or accept. There is obviously nothing to report.

EDIT: Your initial post is thus misleading, because you mention "spam" in the title, and obviously, a "Friend Request" is not spam.

 
it is no different to getting a email from any business without prior contact. They are the same as email spam.
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Michael Charles Schefe #: it is no different to getting a email from any business without prior contact. They are the same as email spam.
No they are NOT! It's an Opt-in friend request. It's not spam. Please, be reasonable. It is in no way ilegal.
 
You can adjust your privacy settings accordingly in profile menu.
 
Soewono Effendi #:
You can adjust your privacy settings accordingly in profile menu.

these are the settings i have. how do i stop incoming invites from other sellers?

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

these are the settings i have. how do i stop incoming invites from other sellers?

Are those sellers not part of your friends list ?
If not, then it's probably a "feature" of mql5.com ;) that promotes spamming members.
(I might be wrong, but experiences tell otherwise)

 
Soewono Effendi #:

Are those sellers not part of your friends list ? -- no. never contacted them before.
If not, then it's probably a "feature" of mql5.com ;) that promotes spamming members.

exactly.

 

I have contacted some of my contacts, and it seems that everyone has a button on their profile.

I have not seen or read about any options on this site to block invites or friend requests.
if anyone finds a way, then please you do have permission to contact me and inform me of how.

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