Indicators: Perfect Seconds Chart
Good creation. Something seems to be wrong when going to the M1 timeframe where the second chart appears to show
I don't want to push you to fix it, it looks like it could be a tricky one to fix...I set the draw_color_candles on the 4 unused dynamic buffers, but something still didn't work out which means it will take more time
Author: Rajesh Kumar Nait
Nice creation. There seems to be a problem where the second chart shows when going into the M1 timeframe.
I don't want to push you to fix it, it looks tricky to fix ...... I set draw_colour_candles on 4 unused dynamic buffers, but there is still something that is not resolved, which means more time is needed
Unfortunately I have to confirm it doesn't work. I think there was major MT5 update in 2025 which screwed up the code for many indicators. It would be nice if the author would be willing to care of it and offer a working update.
it working perfectly i tested on latest MT5 build so no issue with major update of MT5.
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Perfect Seconds Chart:
Perfect Seconds chart indicator allows you to convert minute candles of live data into seconds. 1. Choose any number of seconds to close a bar with accurate time. 2. This is Live OHLC rates based data, It works even if ticks are not available. 3. No external DLL required, it works smoothly on VPS 4. Fast and optimized code 5. Supports Crypto Pairs such as BInance, Kucoin and all other exchanges where Futures live chart can be converted into seconds easily. 6. Support all type of symbols such as Gold and Forex pairs. 7. Options to delete symbol and rates.
Author: Rajesh Kumar Nait