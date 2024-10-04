Why Does the Same Trading Robot Perform Differently Across Brokers?
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_4911489
Because there may be differences in the contract specifications between the two brokers (and you may also be using different spread values for the two tests).
Assuming the same bar and tick data, here are some of the differences in contract specifications that can cause issues:
- Spread
- Commission fees
- Swaps costs
- Min, Max and Step value for Volume (lots)
- Stops Level (minimum stop size)
- Freeze Level (can affect pending orders and order modifications)
- Time-zone and DST (in the case the EA's strategy is based on specific session times)
- etc.
Thank you very much for explaining these specific differences between brokers. This information is incredibly helpful, and I will make sure to consider it.
Could you please recommend a suitable broker where I can effectively use trading robots (Expert Advisors) while taking these differences into account?
Broker discussions, recommendations or suggestions are not allowed on the forum — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/446683
Broker discussions, recommendations or suggestions are not allowed on the forum — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/446683
Thank you sir, I apologize
Can you give me some advice on how to deal with trading robots so that I can find a suitable robot?
Discussions, recommendations or suggestions for products or signals are not allowed on the forum.
What I can say, is that it takes someone both good at programming and very knowledgable at trading to make robots/EAs that work well under different broker conditions.
It also means that for you to be able to choose a good robot/EA, you need to be sufficiently knowledgable yourself in both areas to be able to make an informed decision.
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I tested a trading robot on one broker's account, and the results were positive. However, when using the same robot on another broker's account, the results were negative, even though I chose the same time and currency pair. What could be the reason for this difference in results?
Even though I downloaded the data from Tickstory.