Reading the MT5 screen - for beginners

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Please help me learn how to read the chart (here is a screenshot). I don't know how to focus on a particular trade to find out what the settings were and exactly what happened in that trade. Here is a screenshot showing a very successful trade on Sept. 27 at 22:00 of eurgbp but I have several settings for that pair at different time frames. Have a heart for a newbie!


EURGBP - Euro vs Great Britain Pound - Today's currency exchange rates — Forex exchange rates
EURGBP - Euro vs Great Britain Pound - Today's currency exchange rates — Forex exchange rates
  • 2024.09.30
  • www.mql5.com
EURGBP - Euro vs Great Britain Pound - Most popular currency pair charts. Use the filter below to select the exchange rates you need. Each chart features Bid/Ask prices, as well as daily growth.
 

This forum is meant to help people to help themselves. So don't expect a deep introduction in charts, trading, ...

But since practically every question has been asked before, there is an answer here in the vast majority of cases!

So as a beginner the first thing you should learn is searching: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Beginner&module=mql5_module_articles
(on the left side you can filter for articles, CodeBase, forum, ...)

or with Google: "site:mql5.com beginner" or "site:mql5.com newbie" ...

Beside that I guess for a beginner take an EA (Expert Advisor) from the Codebase and watch it trading in the Strategy Tester in visual mode (and learn to launch its indicators in the chart window as well) - it's like looking over the shoulder of a professional trader - some are so so and some are better like always in life.

newbie - German translation – Linguee
newbie - German translation – Linguee
  • www.linguee.com
Many translated example sentences containing "newbie" – German-English dictionary and search engine for German translations.
 
Carl Schreiber #:

Beside that I guess for a beginner take an EA (Expert Advisor) from the Codebase and watch it trading in the Strategy Tester in visual mode (and learn to launch its indicators in the chart window as well) - it's like looking over the shoulder of a professional trader - some are so so and some are better like always in life.


Most EA codes that you find in the codebase have an unoptimized default preset, have no drawdown control, can blow an account within one week, and are not profitable on real ticks model. To be honest, I don't think EAs found there are suited for beginners, and it also won't help them to become good traders. 

In my opinion OP should look at the posts made by Sergey on the market analysis and forecast. He also shows what indicators he's using on the chart
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Yessirrom: Please help me learn how to read the chart (here is a screenshot). I don't know how to focus on a particular trade to find out what the settings were and exactly what happened in that trade. Here is a screenshot showing a very successful trade on Sept. 27 at 22:00 of eurgbp but I have several settings for that pair at different time frames. Have a heart for a newbie!

Press F1 and read the terminal's provided help documentation, which is also available online ... Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help

For the Trade History section, here are some specific links ...

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