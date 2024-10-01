Reading the MT5 screen - for beginners
This forum is meant to help people to help themselves. So don't expect a deep introduction in charts, trading, ...
But since practically every question has been asked before, there is an answer here in the vast majority of cases!
So as a beginner the first thing you should learn is searching: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Beginner&module=mql5_module_articles
(on the left side you can filter for articles, CodeBase, forum, ...)
or with Google: "site:mql5.com beginner" or "site:mql5.com newbie" ...
Beside that I guess for a beginner take an EA (Expert Advisor) from the Codebase and watch it trading in the Strategy Tester in visual mode (and learn to launch its indicators in the chart window as well) - it's like looking over the shoulder of a professional trader - some are so so and some are better like always in life.
- www.linguee.com
Beside that I guess for a beginner take an EA (Expert Advisor) from the Codebase and watch it trading in the Strategy Tester in visual mode (and learn to launch its indicators in the chart window as well) - it's like looking over the shoulder of a professional trader - some are so so and some are better like always in life.
Press F1 and read the terminal's provided help documentation, which is also available online ... Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
For the Trade History section, here are some specific links ...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Please help me learn how to read the chart (here is a screenshot). I don't know how to focus on a particular trade to find out what the settings were and exactly what happened in that trade. Here is a screenshot showing a very successful trade on Sept. 27 at 22:00 of eurgbp but I have several settings for that pair at different time frames. Have a heart for a newbie!