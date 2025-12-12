I can't contact the service desk

I received a message that says (We need to perform additional verification of your account, Please contact Service Desk ). How can I do this if the chat does not appear?

 
Use this link: Contacts and requests
Sergey Golubev #:
 same problem
 
Liubov' Shkandrii #:
Most of the users can contact with the service desk. 
But there are some users who can not (same with you) - for the reason? No idea ... it may be bad internet connection or any ...

There is one thread on Russian forum about it: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/501664
