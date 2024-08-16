How long a trade has been open in days (notifier)

New comment
 
Hi Everyone, I'm using an EA which has diminishing returns if the trade has been open for >6 working days. Is anyone aware of a utility or indicator for MT4 that displays on a chart the no. of days the oldest open trade for that pair has been open, and can notify you via an alert when it exceeds x days? At the moment I'm having to constantly work it out manually which can be time consuming when there are multiple trades on multiple pairs on multiple charts. Thanks
 

you can code this within the EA itself, no need to make an indicator


input int number_of_days = 3;                           // number of days to check

int seconds_in_a_day = 1440 * 60;               
int time_threshold = number_of_days * seconds_in_a_day; 
datetime open_time = OrderOpenTime();             // The time when the order was opened
datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();            
int time_of_position = current_time - open_time;   

if((long)time_of_position > time_threshold)
{
    //Alert
}
 
Conor Mcnamara #:

you can code this within the EA itself, no need to make an indicator


Thanks Conor, I don't have the script for the EA. It's a market purchase. Not sure how I would incorporate it. Would this exclude weekends?

 
johnsbf #:

Thanks Conor, I don't have the script for the EA. It's a market purchase. Not sure how I would incorporate it. Would this exclude weekends?

change TimeCurrent() to TimeTradeServer() and then you can be confident that it excludes weekends if the market is closed at the weekend.
Just make an expert advisor script and put this code into OnTick. compile it, and then open another chart of the symbol that the EA is trading on, and attach this to the other chart
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
change TimeCurrent() to TimeTradeServer() and then you can be confident that it excludes weekends if the market is closed at the weekend.
Just make an expert advisor script and put this code into OnTick. compile it, and then open another chart of the symbol that the EA is trading on, and attach this to the other chart

Awesome, thanks Conor. I'll give it a whirl.

 

Hi Conor, I get a bunch of errors but that's probably because I'm clueless. I intend to learn how to code though. 


 
  1. johnsbf #: Hi Conor, I get a bunch of errors but that's probably because I'm clueless. I intend to learn how to code though. 

    Don't post pictures of code, they are generally too hard to read.

    Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
          General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #25 (2019)
              Messages Editor
          Forum rules and recommendations - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)

  2. Put your inputs outside of functions.

  3. Conor Mcnamara #: change TimeCurrent() to TimeTradeServer() and then you can be confident that it excludes weekends if the market is closed at the weekend.

    There is no TimeTradeServer on MT4.

  4. Using either will not exclude weekends. There are no bars when market is closed.
    // Remember to select the order.
datetime open_time        = OrderOpenTime();
int      open_bars        = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, open_Time);
int      time_of_position = open_Bars * PeriodSeconds();

 

William Roeder #:

// Remember to select the order.
datetime open_time        = OrderOpenTime();
int      open_bars        = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, open_Time);
int      time_of_position = open_Bars * PeriodSeconds();

that looks like a good clever solution

johnsbf 

you have to look up the manual to know how to make an alert

https://docs.mql4.com/common/alert

but if you're taking this seriously, you will need to learn how to make a loop that performs analysis on the active orders. I don't build EAs in MT4 so I know very little on that, I know a lot more about mql5

something like that:

// Globals
input int number_of_days = 3;              // Number of days to check

int seconds_in_a_day = 1440 * 60;          // Seconds in a day
int time_threshold = number_of_days * seconds_in_a_day;

void OnTick() {
    if (OrdersTotal() > 0) {
        for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) {
            if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)) {
                datetime open_time = OrderOpenTime();
                int open_bars = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, open_time);
                int time_of_position = open_bars * PeriodSeconds();
                
                if (time_of_position > time_threshold) {
                    double currentProfit = OrderProfit();

                        string alert_message = "Position has been open for more than " + IntegerToString(time_of_position) + " seconds. Current profit: "  + DoubleToString(currentProfit, 2) + " GBP";
                                 
                        Alert(alert_message);
                        SendNotification(alert_message);

                }
            }
        }
    }
}
johnsbf
johnsbf
  • 2024.08.13
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Conor Mcnamara #:

that looks like a good clever solution

johnsbf 

you have to look up the manual to know how to make an alert

https://docs.mql4.com/common/alert

but if you're taking this seriously, you will need to learn how to make a loop that performs analysis on the active orders. I don't build EAs in MT4 so I know very little on that, I know a lot more about mql5

something like that:

Awesome, thanks.

It works great except I get alerts every couple of seconds.

Is there a way to only have it only check every 12 or 24 hours or something like that?

 

Maybe the sleep function?


Sleep - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference


or 

if(Minute()==0)
Sleep - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
Sleep - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Sleep - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
 

try this:

// Globals
input int number_of_days = 3;              // Number of days to check

int seconds_in_a_day = 1440 * 60;          // Seconds in a day
int time_threshold = number_of_days * seconds_in_a_day;

int alerted_positions[];

void OnTick() {
    if (OrdersTotal() > 0) {
        for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) {
            if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)) {
                int ticket = OrderTicket(); // Get the unique ticket ID
                datetime open_time = OrderOpenTime();
                int open_bars = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, open_time);
                int time_of_position = open_bars * PeriodSeconds();
                    
                if (time_of_position >= time_threshold && !IsPositionAlerted(ticket)) {
                    double currentProfit = OrderProfit();

                    string alert_message = "Position has been open for more than " + IntegerToString(time_of_position) + " seconds. Current profit: "  + DoubleToString(currentProfit, 2) + " GBP";

                    Alert(alert_message);                       
                    SendNotification(alert_message);

                    ArrayResize(alerted_positions, ArraySize(alerted_positions) + 1);
                    alerted_positions[ArraySize(alerted_positions) - 1] = ticket;
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

bool IsPositionAlerted(int ticket) {    
    if (ArraySize(alerted_positions) == 0) {
        return false; // no positions alerted yet
    }
    else{
            for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(alerted_positions); i++) {
                if (alerted_positions[i] == ticket) {
                    return true;
                }
            }
    }

    return false;
}
12
New comment