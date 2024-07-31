I can't login to my account from MT4
Please tell me what is happening to my account.
No one knows about your any accounts and about what is happenning to your accounts - because no one knows any technical details and so on.
You should know only.
So, we as the forum members can provide some general advice only with theoretical points of view for example.
----------------------
- If it is about your trading account so ask your broker for support (because the trading accounts are related to the brokers only).
- if it is about Community tab of MT4 so you can fill it by your forum login and forum password; your forum login is mosah because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mosah
If some error during the login to Community tab of Metatrader so always look at Metatrader journal for possible error number or error explanation.
More details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/462091
- 2024.02.07
- Colin
- www.mql5.com
No one knows about your any accounts and about what is happenning to your accounts - because no one knows any technical details and so on.
You should know only.
So, we as the forum members can provide some general advice only with theoretical points of view for example.
----------------------
- If it is about your trading account so ask your broker for support (because the trading accounts are related to the brokers only).
- if it is about Community tab of MT4 so you can fill it by your forum login and forum password; your forum login is mosah because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mosah
If some error during the login to Community tab of Metatrader so always look at Metatrader journal for possible error number or error explanation.
More details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/462091
Hi Sergey,
I can't connect to the community from MT4 as shown in attached files.
I try connect to differents MT4 differents brokers differents computers.
The login and password are corrects.
Hi Sergey,
I can't connect to the community from MT4 as shown in attached files.
I try connect to differents MT4 differents brokers differents computers.
The login and password are corrects.
You are trying to login in wrong place.
This is Community tab of Metatrader -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account.
Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.22 08:48
Community login should be made on Community tab of Metatrader -
....
(because it is written some decision on post #3 , about external VPS providers which were banned from MQL5, and so on).
- 2023.08.22
- Vikas Arul Jesu Raja Selvan
- www.mql5.com
No one knows about your any accounts and about what is happenning to your accounts - because no one knows any technical details and so on.
You should know only.
So, we as the forum members can provide some general advice only with theoretical points of view for example.
And you only can find the reasons of your issue sorry.
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Hi,
This morning, I can't login to any MT4 platform. It says : Login Failed. I'm using the same login and PW for lot of years.
Hance i can't use any indicators.
Please tell me what is happening to my account.
Regards