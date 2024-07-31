I can't login to my account from MT4

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Hi,

This morning, I can't login to any MT4 platform. It says : Login Failed. I'm using the same login and PW for lot of years.

Hance i can't use any indicators.

Please tell me what is happening to my account.

Regards

 
Mohamed Sahifa:
Please tell me what is happening to my account.

No one knows about your any accounts and about what is happenning to your accounts - because no one knows any technical details and so on.
You should know only.
So, we as the forum members can provide some general advice only with theoretical points of view for example.

----------------------

  • If it is about your trading account so ask your broker for support (because the trading accounts are related to the brokers only).

  • if it is about Community tab of MT4 so you can fill it by your forum login and forum password; your forum login is mosah because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mosah  
    If some error during the login to Community tab of Metatrader so always look at Metatrader journal for possible error number or error explanation.

More details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/462091

HELP PLEASE login authorization failed on Meta Trader 5 Windows
HELP PLEASE login authorization failed on Meta Trader 5 Windows
  • 2024.02.07
  • Colin
  • www.mql5.com
I just started using Meta Trader 2 months ago. I set everything up successfully, logged into a demo trading account, logged into to mql5...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

No one knows about your any accounts and about what is happenning to your accounts - because no one knows any technical details and so on.
You should know only.
So, we as the forum members can provide some general advice only with theoretical points of view for example.

----------------------

  • If it is about your trading account so ask your broker for support (because the trading accounts are related to the brokers only).

  • if it is about Community tab of MT4 so you can fill it by your forum login and forum password; your forum login is mosah because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mosah  
    If some error during the login to Community tab of Metatrader so always look at Metatrader journal for possible error number or error explanation.

More details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/462091

Hi Sergey,

I can't connect to the community from MT4 as shown in attached files.

I try connect to differents MT4 differents brokers differents computers. 

The login and password are corrects.

 
Mohamed Sahifa #:

Hi Sergey,

I can't connect to the community from MT4 as shown in attached files.

I try connect to differents MT4 differents brokers differents computers. 

The login and password are corrects.

You are trying to login in wrong place.
This is Community tab of Metatrader -

 
And you can read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/452789
(because it is written some decision on post , about external VPS providers which were banned from MQL5, and so on).
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - My problem with Metatrader Marketplace is a simple thing I am trying to solve.
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - My problem with Metatrader Marketplace is a simple thing I am trying to solve.
  • 2023.08.22
  • Vikas Arul Jesu Raja Selvan
  • www.mql5.com
Community login should be made on community tab of metatrader - besides, your login is vikasarul because the link to your profile is https vikasarul. Com ------------------------ and i found the information about how the other users fixed it forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 
I am moving this thread to MT4/MQL4 section of the forum.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

You are trying to login in wrong place.
This is Community tab of Metatrader -

Hi Sergey,

I'm trying to connect to the market tab where I have lot purchased Indicatores and EA.

As shown on my file that i sent you

 
Mohamed Sahifa #:

Hi Sergey,

I'm trying to connect to the market tab where I have lot purchased Indicatores and EA.

As shown on my file that i sent you

Yes, but the Community tab is not Market tab.
Community tab is here -

 
Sergey Golubev #:
No one knows about your any accounts and about what is happenning to your accounts - because no one knows any technical details and so on.
You should know only.
So, we as the forum members can provide some general advice only with theoretical points of view for example.
I can help wth the general information (with theoretical points of view).
And you only can find the reasons of your issue sorry.
 
I want to log to Market
 
Mohamed Sahifa #:
I want to log to Market

You need to log to Community tab to check the Market tab in Metatrader.
Because Market in Metatrader does not work without login to Community tab.

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