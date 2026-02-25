What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 26

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Ivan Butko #:

Just three entrances

in[1] = Close[1] - Close[2];

in[2] = Close[2] - Close[3];

in[3] = Close[3] - Close[4];


Scale optimisation for 2021



Forward almost 2 years: from 2022 to 2023-10-29



What's the catch. - It's one of hundreds or one of thousands of sets. You'll never find it amongst the flush sets.

What's the good news? - Neuronics can work on any data, as long as it reflects a little bit of what's happening on the chart

According to the formula, it was on such a signal that I entered the forum for the first time.

It's like ein, zwei, drei, and ......

I thought it wasn't working anymore.

No, it's working ;)

Make a signal on the demo, let's check it out ;)

I'll be pleasantly surprised if at least one neuron will make an iron profit.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Judging by the formula, it was on such a signal that I first entered the forecourt.

Like ein, zwei, drei, and ......

I thought it wasn't working anymore.

No, it's working ;)

Make a signal on the demo, let's check it out ;)

OBS signal - if high-low is more than the limit, then trade towards open-close :-))

(trend OBS - "one grandmother said", if buckwheat becomes more expensive, you should buy buckwheat...).

PS/ the trouble with neural networks and MO is that their results cannot be interpreted (by improving your own neural network), but only tested in practice.

 

On the go a bunch of indicators, on the output =


 
Yuriy Vasilyev #:

On the go a bunch of indicators, on the output =


If that's the case, you don't have a very good bottom line.

 
I promised to leave the topic, but at the end of the day I'll give you another hint: to train neural network, you need your own tester, which would produce results not by closing, but by opening a deal. I.e. neural network, at the moment of opening a deal, should have information on the statistical probability of closing the opened deal in plus. Now, this is the last post in this thread (already said too much).
 
Sergey Pavlov #:
I promised to leave the topic, but at the end of the day I'll give you another hint: to train neural network, you need your own tester, which would produce results not by closing, but by opening a deal. I.e. neural network, at the moment of opening a deal, should have information on the statistical probability of closing the opened deal in plus. Now, this is the last post in this thread(said too much already).

A lot for those who think.

Here, if the idea was for dummies, it would be great: what to do with prices, how to link them to this probability, how to calculate stops and takeouts, etc.

 
Sergey Pavlov #:
I promised to leave the topic, but at the end of the day I'll give you another hint: to train neural network, you need your own tester, which would produce results not by closing, but by opening a deal. I.e. neural network, at the moment of opening a deal, should have information on the statistical probability of closing the opened deal in plus. Now, this is the last post in this thread (already said too much).

Well ... all the secrets of the indicator ))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/903

Sampler
Sampler
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор i_Sampler рассчитывает идеальные входы, предназначен для обучения нейросети.
 
Sergey Pavlov #:
I promised to leave the topic, but at the end of the day I'll give you another hint: to train neural network, you need your own tester, which would produce results not by closing, but by opening a deal. I.e. neural network, at the moment of opening a deal, must have information on the statistical probability of closing the opened deal in plus. Now, this is the last post in this thread (already said too much).


After reading your post, caused me to grimace-smile "need your own t ester"

Sorry, Sergey, but a self-written tester, even the best in the world, can only chew historical data, but it does not know the future, no matter how much you want to present it here for novelty.


After each new tick you need a new self-written tester.))

 
Yuriy Vasilyev #:

You need a super computer

this neural network is broken, bring the next one....

 
Yuriy Vasilyev #:

You need a super computer


Not needed
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