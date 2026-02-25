What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 24

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Serqey Nikitin #:

Yes, I agree - artificial rakes allow you to "get breakeven"... i.e. practically nothing!.....

Who benefits from such a situation, I think it is clear to everyone....

But we are talking about our profit... Are you satisfied with microplus near zero?...?

why microplus? you exit on megaplus, right? so don't exit, just put very close SL, if the price goes against the position, the megaplus will remain, and if it goes towards the position, the megaplus can be turned into a googleplus.

Okay, it's not interesting anymore.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Andrei, it's useless to debate with him about SL and TP. He has long-term investment expectations.

These are useless things for him)))))

Yes, useless. And it is not the topic of this thread to chew on elementary things.
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Just like you - NOTHING, as I consider "neural nets" at this stage of development - not effective....

But you took the conversation in another direction for a completely different reason...?

I am not taking the conversation in another direction, but on the contrary, I am directing it in a direction. This is our difference in understanding the topic of this forum topic.

 
Andrey Dik #:
Yes, it's useless. And it's not the topic of this thread to explain elementary things.

I see for a long time the desire of traders and progers to communicate in a positive way in terms of exchange of opinions, but sometimes arrogant critical statements that have nothing to do with the context, begin to simply destroy all the positive atmosphere of communication.

Andrey, don't think badly . It is not in your address.

 
Maybe it's time to summarise on the sub and write some options?
What were above - can be repeated.....
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

That's really funny!

Your EA can guess the FUTURE price at which to close a position...?

Or is it better to monitor the current state of the market and actively react to changes...?

here's even funnier.

your EA can guess the current market situation (on any market).

you are catching extremums))))

and only ...

 

I'll make it simple. Oil was in the negative not so long ago.

and according to your strategy you don't need a stop?)))))

and even more interesting question

how your trading system reacted to the "current" market situation)))

 
ABtt #:

I'll make it simple. Oil was down a while ago.

and according to your strategy you don't need a stop?))))))

and even more interesting question

how your trading system reacted to the "current" market situation)))

you don't need a stop that will lose your money irrevocably, but a hedge.

in this case:

oil crawled out of the minus and made a profit

the hedge made a profit right away.

two in one - that's cool!
 

Just 3 inputs

in[1] = Close[1] - Close[2];

in[2] = Close[2] - Close[3];

in[3] = Close[3] - Close[4];


Optimisation of weights for 2021



Forward almost 2 years: from 2022 to 2023-10-29



What's the catch. - It's one of hundreds or one of thousands of sets. You'll never find it among the plum ones.

What's the good news? - Neuronca can work on any data, as long as it reflects a little bit of what's happening on the chart

 
Ivan Butko #:

Just three entrances

in[1] = Close[1] - Close[2];

in[2] = Close[2] - Close[3];

in[3] = Close[3] - Close[4];


Scale optimisation for 2021



Forward almost 2 years: from 2022 to 2023-10-29



What's the catch. - It's one of hundreds or one of thousands of sets. You'll never find it amongst the flush sets.

What's the good news? - Neuronics can work on any data, as long as it reflects a little bit of what's happening on the chart

Is that on the daily charts? - It's not enough trades, the results can be false positives.
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