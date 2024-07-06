Is there one more scale option in chart or any solution?

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Hello, Is there anyone know solution of this kind of issue I am facing? In order to widen candle there are only 6 scales. The 1st is the most thinner candle. The 6th is the most wider candle.

Is it possible to show candles more wider than 4th scale and more thinner than 5th scale at metatrader5? My trading style is scalp. I think scale between 4th and 5th is more suitable for my trading style.

I found free indicator "Thick Bar" which makes bar wider. Unfortunately it only work only at Bar not at Candle. How to solve this kind of issue? How to increase width of candle at Mql5 programming language?


Thank you very much.

 
Chessqn:

Hello, Is there anyone know solution of this kind of issue I am facing? In order to widen candle there are only 6 scales. The 1st is the most thinner candle. The 6th is the most wider candle.

Is it possible to show candles more wider than 4th scale and more thinner than 5th scale at metatrader5? My trading style is scalp. I think scale between 4th and 5th is more suitable for my trading style.

I found free indicator "Thick Bar" which makes bar wider. Unfortunately it only work only at Bar not at Candle. How to solve this kind of issue? How to increase width of candle at Mql5 programming language?


Thank you very much.

Anyone know this issue?

 
Chessqn #: Anyone know this issue?

There is no issue. You want what doesn't exist. PICNIC.

 
William Roeder #:

There is no issue. You want what doesn't exist. PICNIC.

I think there is solution. The solution is write mql5 code which increase size of candle. There some mql4 indicators like this

 

it's possible to scale deeper, I attached a script, adjust the number as desired


I'm not sure about increasing bar width
Files:
CandleDeepScale.mq5  2 kb
 
Chessqn:
Unfortunately it only
Buy a bigger monitor and control its resolution...
 
Conor Mcnamara #:

it's possible to scale deeper, I attached a script, adjust the number as desired


I'm not sure about increasing bar width

Unfortunately It can not work

 
Flavio Javier Jarabeck #:
Buy a bigger monitor and control its resolution...

I will try with "control" which you mentioned. If I face problem let me notify it in here. Thank you my friend for response

 

I tried ninja trader candle setup for mql5 which has candle body width option. But it does not work. Moreover I tried to change Scale and layout from 100% to 125% in display setting at Windows10. But every font increased except candle body.

Now, one left is write code at mql5. But I do not know where should I start. Any advise?

 
Chessqn #:

I tried ninja trader candle setup for mql5 which has candle body width option. But it does not work. Moreover I tried to change Scale and layout from 100% to 125% in display setting at Windows10. But every font increased except candle body.

Now, one left is write code at mql5. But I do not know where should I start. Any advise?

Well you said it yourself, it can't work. 
There are limited options in the API, I checked all the functions, there isn't one to adjust bar width (why would you ever need to anyway?) 
There's an option to limit the amount of bars...if that's something you'd like
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
why would you ever need to anyway?

because i can not see clear movement without bigger size of candle. There is bigger option but it is very big for me. 

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