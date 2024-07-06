Is there one more scale option in chart or any solution?
Hello, Is there anyone know solution of this kind of issue I am facing? In order to widen candle there are only 6 scales. The 1st is the most thinner candle. The 6th is the most wider candle.
Is it possible to show candles more wider than 4th scale and more thinner than 5th scale at metatrader5? My trading style is scalp. I think scale between 4th and 5th is more suitable for my trading style.
I found free indicator "Thick Bar" which makes bar wider. Unfortunately it only work only at Bar not at Candle. How to solve this kind of issue? How to increase width of candle at Mql5 programming language?
Thank you very much.
Anyone know this issue?
it's possible to scale deeper, I attached a script, adjust the number as desired
I tried ninja trader candle setup for mql5 which has candle body width option. But it does not work. Moreover I tried to change Scale and layout from 100% to 125% in display setting at Windows10. But every font increased except candle body.
Now, one left is write code at mql5. But I do not know where should I start. Any advise?
I tried ninja trader candle setup for mql5 which has candle body width option. But it does not work. Moreover I tried to change Scale and layout from 100% to 125% in display setting at Windows10. But every font increased except candle body.
Now, one left is write code at mql5. But I do not know where should I start. Any advise?
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Hello, Is there anyone know solution of this kind of issue I am facing? In order to widen candle there are only 6 scales. The 1st is the most thinner candle. The 6th is the most wider candle.
Is it possible to show candles more wider than 4th scale and more thinner than 5th scale at metatrader5? My trading style is scalp. I think scale between 4th and 5th is more suitable for my trading style.
I found free indicator "Thick Bar" which makes bar wider. Unfortunately it only work only at Bar not at Candle. How to solve this kind of issue? How to increase width of candle at Mql5 programming language?
Thank you very much.