Is there one more scale option in chart or any solution? - page 2
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because i can not see clear movement without bigger size of candle. There is bigger option but it is very big for me.
Just change that number in the script I uploaded, I put 400 there as a placeholder as I don't know what timeframe you use. Experiment with it, it is making the candles bigger...it doesn't need to make them wider
I changed numbers like 600, 800. Nothing changed at Candle. It can not work
I changed numbers like 600, 800. Nothing changed at Candle. It can not work
bro I tried so many numbers. This script can not increase candle width
he didn't say it would increase the width, only the height.
zooming in on the chart is as good as it will get unless you write a completely custom graphical interface using canvas for instance.
he didn't say it would increase the width, only the height.
zooming in on the chart is as good as it will get unless you write a completely custom graphical interface using canvas for instance.
yes i know, my interest is only at candle width not height.
Hello, Is there anyone know solution of this kind of issue I am facing? In order to widen candle there are only 6 scales. The 1st is the most thinner candle. The 6th is the most wider candle.
Is it possible to show candles more wider than 4th scale and more thinner than 5th scale at metatrader5? My trading style is scalp. I think scale between 4th and 5th is more suitable for my trading style.
I found free indicator "Thick Bar" which makes bar wider. Unfortunately it only work only at Bar not at Candle. How to solve this kind of issue? How to increase width of candle at Mql5 programming language?
Thank you very much.
any advise?
Hey is there any experts from Metaquotes? Only 6 scale option at MT5 for Candle thickness is not suitable for traders like me. Could you please add one or more option?
"traders like me", please explain yourself, are you visually impaired? Or you don't want to have/buy a bigger monitor where you can scale things Up or down... without any further explanation your request just has no basis for further analysis...
And, this is NOT an BUG or ISSUE. There is no FIX for this, as this is the way MT5 works.
"traders like me", please explain yourself, are you visually impaired? Or you don't want to have/buy a bigger monitor where you can scale things Up or down... without any further explanation your request just has no basis for further analysis...
And, this is NOT an BUG or ISSUE. There is no FIX for this, as this is the way MT5 works.
What a weird attitude? of your word "are you visually impaired?". First of all sorry for misunderstanding in my previous posts. English is not my native language.
I think there are many kind of traders(Swing, Scalper, Day trader...). In order to widen candle thickness there are only 6 scale options in Metatrader5. In "Tradingview" there are so many options larger than 6 option for candle thickness.
I do not prefer ultra large monitor. I read candle structure and make trading decision based of candle forming. I am a day trader. I use Metatrader5 platform for my trading. I like it.
But I think disadvantage of Metatrader5 is there are only 6 scale option for candle thickness. If there is 2 or 1 scale option between 4th and 5th scale, Metatrader5 will be more comfortable and user friendly for my trading.
The most trader I know, analyze at "Tradingview" then execute trade at Metatrader5. If this issue will solved, I will not analyze at "Tradingview."
Moreover someone who likes to see their chart in Bar style(not Candle style), it is very very HARD to see where bar closed and opened. Because most of scales of bar are very thin.
I hope you understand my point.
Thank you very much.