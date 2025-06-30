How to fix validation error for publishing EA

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Validation when publishing Expert Adviser
I received a "Not enough money" error, how can I fix it?

No issues were encountered in backtesting or live trading.
[Deleted]   
bool CheckMoneyForTrade(string symb,double lots,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
//--- Getting the opening price
   MqlTick mqltick;
   SymbolInfoTick(symb,mqltick);
   double price=mqltick.ask;
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
      price=mqltick.bid;
//--- values of the required and free margin
   double margin,free_margin=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE);
   //--- call of the checking function
   if(!OrderCalcMargin(type,symb,lots,price,margin))
     {
      //--- something went wrong, report and return false
      Print("Error in ",__FUNCTION__," code=",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   //--- if there are insufficient funds to perform the operation
   if(margin>free_margin)
     {
      //--- report the error and return false
      Print("Not enough money for ",EnumToString(type)," ",lots," ",symb," Error code=",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- checking successful
   return(true);
  }

Check this link.

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 
As suggested by Yashar, you should always check using the method from the article as different brokers can have different limits and for some users the EA might run into issues/errors ("Not enough money" error for example) during live trading.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Check this link.

I have been quite puzzled by putting free margin check for Validation Test.

I can appreciate the meaning of having this check in live/demo trading and back-testing, where a person can come in and intersect upon finding out there is insufficient fund for opening a trade.

i.e.: He either reduces the lot size or add money to the account then restart the EA or close some running trades.

Or, perhaps a recklessly optimistic user, who has running trades, may even choose let the EA continue to run and hope to end in profit by those trades and "recover" some margin.  

What would the validation tester do? Will it look up for the error print and be satisfied with that the check being in place before a trade order is sent?

Will it then change the criteria and proceed with the next test?

Would you kindly share your thoughts please? 

Thanks!

 

Please help me how to fix it? Thank everyone,

Please help me how to fix it? Thank everyone,

 
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc #:

Please help me how to fix it? Thank everyone,

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post:

There are no trading operations

This error is specific for expert advisers only. The rule is: expert advisers must trade. If your robot should be used only on a specific symbol timeframe, then here is what MetaQuotes say: "Products can not apply restrictions. All limitations should be marked as recommendations in the product description."

..and more here.

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Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
  • 2017.08.07
  • www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
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