how to code a ea with ma on stochastic indicator
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- MA on Stochastic indicator ea
- Coding Question
- Problem on the Stochastic indicator
iMAOnArray Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5 - MQL5 Articles № 17
You want a stochastic indicator which alerts at those areas, so you need something just like this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15850
Then you need to use iCustom to made the custom indicator work in an EA, but it's not that straightforward how to do this, so I recommend watching this to know how to make this kind of EA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYpFHJbcXv4
- www.mql5.com
You want a stochastic indicator which alerts at those areas, so you need something just like this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15850
Then you need to use iCustom to made the custom indicator work in an EA, but it's not that straightforward how to do this, so I recommend watching this to know how to make this kind of EA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYpFHJbcXv4
Ok thank you but it is not what I want. I don't know if I explained correctly but what I am searching for is to apply a moving average on the stochastic indicator in the same windows firstly. Secondly instead of use the Kperiod and the Dperiod of the stochastic crossover on the 80/20 lines to give signal as the classic use of stochastic indicator, I will use the moving average crossover the 80/20 line of this stochastic. William Roeder told me to use iMAonarray to calculate the MA based on the stochastic data which is specify to MQL4. I am using MQL5 and I don't know how to do that.
Ok thank you so it's just a MA with the 20 and 80 levels
I tried to think creatively about that, but the reality of a MA is that it keeps moving up and down wherever the market goes. It's not an oscillator, there's no such thing as a level on an MA. I think you're simply looking for something like an RSI?
I'm trying to make an MA right now that creates levels based on a percentage from the max and min MA level found over a period of bars
Maybe you don't need to code at all:
he wants it for use in an EA and this won't provide the signals of when the ma crosses the horizontal level
Just get the indicator value using ChartIndicatorGet() and CopyBuffer() and then compare it with your level in the EA.
MA is a trend indicator afterall and not an oscillator.
Until you put it in the oscillator window as above.
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