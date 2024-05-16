how to code a ea with ma on stochastic indicator - page 2
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Just get the indicator value using ChartIndicatorGet() and CopyBuffer() and then compare it with your level in the EA.
Until you put it in the oscillator window as above.
now you have me interested, I'll look at it
this what I made last night..something edgy with possible room for improvement. It's an MA that uses dynamic levels
To prove your point, yes it can work with a bit of hacking.
We can use the crosshair tool to find out what value the MA consistently is when it reaches the 80 level and the 20 level (but the caveat is that those values might not be consistent):
I made an indicator and attached it. I'm not sure about accuracy, and not sure why it works when loading the indicator on a chart, but will not show the added MA in the strategy tester
might be a good idea to alter the code to use greater than or equal to:
Just get the indicator value using ChartIndicatorGet() and CopyBuffer() and then compare it with your level in the EA.
Until you put it in the oscillator window as above.
To prove your point, yes it can work with a bit of hacking.
We can use the crosshair tool to find out what value the MA consistently is when it reaches the 80 level and the 20 level (but the caveat is that those values might not be consistent):
I made an indicator and attached it. I'm not sure about accuracy, and not sure why it works when loading the indicator on a chart, but will not show the added MA in the strategy tester
might be a good idea to alter the code to use greater than or equal to: