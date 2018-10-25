The Correct Code to use for this
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I do understand about iMAonArray. To my Understanding if physically, the Moving Average Apply To is set to First Indicator Data which is the Stochastic.
Someone send me this and i'm wondering how do i code this as his Moving Average is in the Stochastic Window But his Apply To is set to close