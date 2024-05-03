not working anymore
- Correct
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Your posted code is without context. Where is that line?
- Correct
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Your posted code is without context. Where is that line?
i testet it again and it was working in this way
then i used
input int Candles = 20; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CandlesTimeframe = PERIOD_H1; double PeriodHigh() { ResetLastError(); double value = 0; value = iHigh(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,iHighest(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,MODE_HIGH,Candles,0)); Print("high: ", value); Print("high0: ", iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0)); if(GetLastError() != 0) Print("Last Error: ",GetLastError()," Function: ",__FUNCTION__); return(value); }
and now i get wrong values
2024.05.02 21:24:07.728 2024.05.01 15:59:59 high: 1.08851
2024.05.02 21:24:07.728 2024.05.01 15:59:59 high0: 1.06848
what says high0 is working but as long i uns input timeframe i get wrong values
i testet it again and it was working in this way
then i used
and now i get wrong values
2024.05.02 21:24:07.728 2024.05.01 15:59:59 high: 1.08851
2024.05.02 21:24:07.728 2024.05.01 15:59:59 high0: 1.06848
value stores the highest high of the last 20 candles (including the current bar) in the H1 timeframe (or whatever the input is). Then you print the high of the current bar in the selected chart timeframe. The values may be different because you are fetching the highs from different timeframes. Also, the high of the current bar may not be the highest high of the last 20 bars.
value stores the highest high of the last 20 candles (including the current bar) in the H1 timeframe (or whatever the input is). Then you print the high of the current bar in the selected chart timeframe. The values may be different because you are fetching the highs from different timeframes. Also, the high of the current bar may not be the highest high of the last 20 bars.
this is an tester issiu, i run this on the strategy tester
in an H1 timeframe and get these wrong results
not really a secret what i did
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ....ööööö.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" struct SymbolInfos { double Ask; double Bid; }; SymbolInfos trade; #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade _trade; // wird verwendet für die Trade Funktionen input double Volume = 0.01; input int Candles = 20; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CandlesTimeframe = PERIOD_H1; input int LimitOrder = 5; // input offset für Limit Order input int GMTOffset = 4; input int StartHour = 8; input int StartMinute = 30; input int StopHour = 16; input int StopMinute = 30; input group "--- General ---"; input int MN = 12345678; input string Text = "Text"; input group "---ATR Setting---"; input int ATRPeriod = 20; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ATRTimeframe = PERIOD_H1; int ATRh; double ATR[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ResetLastError(); if(!AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT)) { Print("Expert are not allowed on this account"); MessageBox("Expert are not allowed","Alert",0); } _trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MN); if(ATRh != iATR(_Symbol,ATRTimeframe,ATRPeriod) && GetLastError() != 0) Print("Error: ", GetLastError(), " on loading ATR indicator"); ArraySetAsSeries(ATR,true); if(GetLastError() != 0) Print("Last Error: ",GetLastError()," Function: ",__FUNCTION__); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { MqlDateTime tm; TimeCurrent(tm); trade.Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); // gibt den Ask Preis zurück+ trade.Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); // gibt den Bid Preis zurück CopyBuffer(ATRh,0,0,5,ATR); if(TradeAllowed() && (OrdersTotal() == 0 && PositionsTotal() ==0) ) // 2te REgel fehlt noch { if( iHigh(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,0) >= PeriodHigh() // 1te Regel && trade.Bid <= PeriodLow() // 3te Regel ) _trade.BuyStop(Volume,PeriodLow() + LimitOrder*_Point,_Symbol,0,PeriodLow() + LimitOrder*_Point+20*_Point,ORDER_TIME_DAY,0,Text); } if(GetLastError() != 0) ExpertRemove(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool TradeAllowed() { ResetLastError(); bool Trade = false; MqlDateTime tm; TimeCurrent(tm); if(tm.hour >= StartHour && tm.hour < StopHour) Trade = true; if(GetLastError() != 0) Print("Last Error: ",GetLastError()," Function: ",__FUNCTION__); return(Trade); } double PeriodHigh() { ResetLastError(); double value = 0; value = iHigh(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,iHighest(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,MODE_HIGH,Candles,0)); Print("high: ", value); Print("high0: ", iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0)); if(GetLastError() != 0) Print("Last Error: ",GetLastError()," Function: ",__FUNCTION__); return(value); } double PeriodLow() { ResetLastError(); double value = 0; value = iLow(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,iLowest(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,MODE_LOW,Candles,0)); Print("low: ", value); if(GetLastError() != 0) Print("Last Error: ",GetLastError()," Function: ",__FUNCTION__); return(value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isNewBar() { static datetime lastTime=0; datetime lastbarTime=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,0,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE); if(lastTime==0) { lastTime=lastbarTime; return(false); } if(lastTime!=lastbarTime) { lastTime=lastbarTime; return(true); } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
there must be an bug, when i use instead of
value = iHigh(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,iHighest(_Symbol,CandlesTimeframe,MODE_HIGH,Candles,0));
this version
value = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MODE_HIGH,Candles,0));
then its working
i tried this on 1h Timeframe and
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CandlesTimeframe = PERIOD_H1;
is set to 1h
Your issue is not fully clear.
When is it working and when not ? what what timeframe ? What is the output ?
Even if it was working, as you can see it yourself now, this code is not good, because on MT5 iHighest(), iHigh() or whatever "data" function can always return an error (if the symbol/timeframe are not the current ones). So you need to check the value returned by iHighest(), then use it with iHigh.
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
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Hello,
long time ago, that i used mql5 the last time
but why i dont the right value out there?
it should give me the highest price of the last 20 candles
regards
amando