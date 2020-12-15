Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer()
|ERR_INDICATOR_DATA_NOT_FOUND
|4806
|Requested data not found
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Runtime Errors - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Get the handle in OnInit, the indicator hasn't yet run. Get the data in OnCalculate/OnTick after it has.
First, I would like to thank you for your answer.
I tryed to put then to put the CopyBuffer in OnTick() as this code :
double IndicatorBuffer[]; int HandleIndicator = 0; int OnInit() { HandleIndicator = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"correlation","EURUSD",PERIOD_CURRENT); Print("iCustom HANDLE "+HandleIndicator+" ERR? "+GetLastError()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnTick() { if(HandleIndicator > 0) { int CpyHandle = CopyBuffer(HandleIndicator,0,0,3,IndicatorBuffer); Print("Cpy HANDLE "+CpyHandle+" ERR? "+GetLastError()); } Print("First value "+IndicatorBuffer[0]); }
But it still an error "Not all data of MA is calculated. Error 4806." :
First, I would like to thank you for your answer.
I tryed to put then to put the CopyBuffer in OnTick() as this code :
But it still an error "Not all data of MA is calculated. Error 4806." :
Call the iCustom in OnTick()
First, I would like to thank you for your answer.
I tryed to put then to put the CopyBuffer in OnTick() as this code :
But it still an error "Not all data of MA is calculated. Error 4806." :
Don't check for error when there is no error.
What is this message "Not all data of MA...", it's not in the code you posted. Show you real code.
Don't check for error when there is no error.
What is this message "Not all data of MA...", it's not in the code you posted. Show you real code.
This is exactly all the code I did in the Expert, this is the real code.
And I am calling the indicator "correlation" with iCustom, this is exactly this indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/897
- votes: 45
- 2012.05.30
- Mihail Lagutin
- www.mql5.com
Hi everyone,
I just start playing with mql5 by trying to create the MA cross custom indicator , after several tries I do have the same issue.
in my OnInit I launch my iMA handler
int OnInit(){ MA1_hdl = iMA(Symbol(),Period(),MA1Period,0,MA1Mode,PRICE_CLOSE); MA2_hdl = iMA(Symbol(),Period(),MA2Period,0,MA2Mode,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- if the handle is not created if( (MA1_hdl == INVALID_HANDLE) || (MA2_hdl == INVALID_HANDLE) ) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } }
and in OnCalculate I do the CopyBuffer of my iMA but it gives the same error :
-> Failed to copy data from the iMA indicator buffer [0] error code 4806
I have tried to insert a Sleep(5000) //5s at the end of OnInit but it does NOT help.
any idea guys ?
/k
Hi everyone,
I just start playing with mql5 by trying to create the MA cross custom indicator , after several tries I do have the same issue.
in my OnInit I launch my iMA handler
and in OnCalculate I do the CopyBuffer of my iMA but it gives the same error :
-> Failed to copy data from the iMA indicator buffer [0] error code 4806
I have tried to insert a Sleep(5000) //5s at the end of OnInit but it does NOT help.
any idea guys ?
/k
Hello everyone.
I also got Error 4806 while creating a multi-timeframe indicator, so I will write about how to deal with it.
The environment at that time was _Period = PERIOD_D1, MTF_Period = PERIOD_W1.
Below is the error and the corresponding code. Please note that only points.
2019.10.12 00: 00: 00.182 MADS (GBPJPY, D1) Time: 1993.04.19 00:00
2019.10.12 00: 00: 00.188 MADS (GBPJPY, D1) Getting EMA failed! Error4806
int OnInit () { ExtFastMaHandle= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,f_ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); ExtMiddleMaHandle= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,m_ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); ExtSlowMaHandle= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,s_ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); ExtFastMaHandle2= iMA ( NULL ,mtf_timeframe,f_ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); ExtMiddleMaHandle2= iMA ( NULL ,mtf_timeframe,m_ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); ExtSlowMaHandle2= iMA ( NULL ,mtf_timeframe,s_ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Universal Moving Average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- check for data if (rates_total==prev_calculated) { return (rates_total); } if (!_CHK_BarCal(ExtFastMaHandle,rates_total)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CHK_BarCal(ExtMiddleMaHandle,rates_total)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CHK_BarCal(ExtSlowMaHandle,rates_total)) return ( 0 ); //--- we can copy not all data int to_copy; if (prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated< 0 ) to_copy=rates_total; else { to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (prev_calculated> 0 ) to_copy++; } if (!_CopyBuffer(ExtFastMaHandle,to_copy,ExtFastMaBuffer)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CopyBuffer(ExtMiddleMaHandle,to_copy,ExtMiddleMaBuffer)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CopyBuffer(ExtSlowMaHandle,to_copy,ExtSlowMaBuffer)) return ( 0 ); int mtf_bars = Bars ( NULL , mtf_timeframe); if (mtf_bars < s_ma_period) return ( 0 ); if (!_CHK_BarCal(ExtFastMaHandle2,mtf_bars)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CHK_BarCal(ExtMiddleMaHandle2,mtf_bars)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CHK_BarCal(ExtSlowMaHandle2,mtf_bars)) return ( 0 ); //--- set limit for which bars need to be (re)calculated int limit; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) limit= 0 ; else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total && ! IsStopped (); i++) { if (!_CopyBuffer(ExtFastMaHandle2,time,ExtFastMaBuffer2,i)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CopyBuffer(ExtMiddleMaHandle2,time,ExtMiddleMaBuffer2,i)) return ( 0 ); if (!_CopyBuffer(ExtSlowMaHandle2,time,ExtSlowMaBuffer2,i)) return ( 0 ); } //Print("Time:",TimeToString(time[0])); return (rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool _CHK_BarCal( int handle, int bars) { int cal = BarsCalculated (handle); if (cal < bars) { //Print("Not all data is calculated (",cal,"bars ). Error",GetLastError()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool _CopyBuffer( int handle, int num, double &buffer[]) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); //Checking for stop flag if ( CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 ,num,buffer)<= 0 ) { Print ( "Getting EMA is failed! Error" , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool _CopyBuffer( int handle, const datetime &time[], double &buf[], int i) { double result[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (handle, 0 ,time[i], 1 ,result)> 0 ) { buf[i] = result[ 0 ]; return ( true ); } else { Print ( "Time:" , TimeToString (time[i])); Print ( "Getting EMA failed! Error" , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } }
The error is in the second _CopyBuffer
().
And this is the starting point with _Period = PERIOD_W1.
2019.10.12 00: 47: 40.231 MADS (GBPJPY, W1) Time: 1993.04.18 00:00
int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- check for data if (rates_total==prev_calculated) { return (rates_total); } Print ( "Time:" , TimeToString (time[ 0 ])); return (rates_total); }
From here, I guess, I think this is similar to the following problem.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/bars
int n; datetime date1 = D'2016.09.02 23:55' ; // Friday datetime date2 = D'2016.09.05 00:00' ; // Monday datetime date3 = D'2016.09.08 00:00' ; // Thursday //--- n= Bars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_H1 , D'2016.09.02 02:05' , D'2016.09.02 10:55' ); Print ( "Number of bars: " ,n); // Output: "Number of bars: 8", H2 bar is considered in the calculation, while H11 one is not n= Bars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 ,date1,date2); Print ( "Number of bars: " ,n); // Output: "Number of bars: 1", since an open time of a single D1 (Monday) bar falls within the interval n= Bars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_W1 ,date2,date3); Print ( "Number of bars: " ,n); // Output: "Number of bars: 0", since not a single W1 bar open time falls within the specified interval
Therefore, in this error, we think that time [i] needs to be converted to the upper leg, or several reading start legs need to be done first.
I changed the following part in order to make the reading start point first.
//--- set limit for which bars need to be (re)calculated int limit; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) limit= 10 ; // limit=0; <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Change !!! else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total && ! IsStopped (); i++) { if (!_CopyBuffer(ExtFastMaHandle2,time,ExtFastMaBuffer2,i)) return ( 0 );
I think that there is no problem as long as there is a necessary width for this value.
I think your problem (Error 4806) is fundamentally the same, so I hope you find my example helpful.
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Hi,
I would like to just get the value of a custom indicator in an Expert Advisor, here is my code :
Which give me :
Is it the correct way to get a value of a iCustom indicator ?
Why do I get this error ?