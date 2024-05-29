Loop to count consecutive bull or bear bars
Besides using loop to count consecutive bull or bear bar, is there any more efficient methods?
Besides using loop to count consecutive bull or bear bar, is there any more efficient methods?
Hi
I don’t think there are other methods, maybe there is some indicator available from some sellers, but this loop you showed us is not best solution. Since you return a summed value, so when you have 3 bullish candles and 2 bearish you get “1” – but that does not mean that you have 1 bullish candle. You would have to break the loop as soon as the direction is changed and return the current number of consecutive candles. Unless this is what you want and need to get the summary number of “potential” bullish/bearish candle within recent chosen number of candles.
Best Regards
Read the documentation CAREFULLY!
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/iclose
"Note
The function always returns actual data. For this purpose it performs a request to the timeseries for the specified symbol/period during each call. This means that if there is no ready data during the first function call, some time may be taken to prepare the result.
The function does not store previous calls results, and there is no local cache for quick value return."
- www.mql5.com
Read the documentation CAREFULLY!
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/iclose
"Note
The function always returns actual data. For this purpose it performs a request to the timeseries for the specified symbol/period during each call. This means that if there is no ready data during the first function call, some time may be taken to prepare the result.
The function does not store previous calls results, and there is no local cache for quick value return."
I'm pretty sure his function is working for him, so what's the big deal there?
As regard to a more efficient way, I'm not sure, I think this function is efficient enough unless you want to manage the counting of consecutive bull or bear bars in an indicator instead, and then use iCustom to call that indicator in the EA.
I'm pretty sure his function is working for him, so what's the big deal there?
As regard to a more efficient way, I'm not sure, I think this function is efficient enough unless you want to manage the counting of consecutive bull or bear bars in an indicator instead, and then use iCustom to call that indicator in the EA.
All "i" functions don't have readily available data... you must be very carefull with your code...
The code is being wrongly used...
Again, it is all there in the DOCUMENTATION.
All "i" functions don't have readily available data... you must be very carefull with your code...
The code is being wrongly used...
Again, it is all there in the DOCUMENTATION.
Yes it is.
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
I rest my case...
ALL "i" functions have this delay. You MUST create an according code to deal with these delays... Otherwise you could be in trouble, using something that it isn't avalable yet...
But, whatever... I will not discuss things that are clearly stated in the DOCUMENTATION.
The OP now have enough guidance to redo the code... that by the way it is poorly coded... for someone that has 11+ years of experience and several products in the Marketplace.
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Besides using loop to count consecutive bull or bear bar, is there any more efficient methods?