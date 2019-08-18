Determine if three doubles have the same sign
return (a>=0 && b>=0 && c>=0) || (a<0 && b<0 && c<0);
Here's what I have so far, and it works, at least it seems to.
Is there a better way to do this?
Also not 100% sure of the 0 condition.
I'm interested in any commentary that generates an interesting, more efficient, and/or more elegant function
in MQL5.
// 0 condition - A zero doesn't have a sign.
That's not right, IEEE754 (double) has signed zero. But I don't think you have to bother about it unless you want to discriminate +0 and -0.
Which I do for fun
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Union to work with some "double" bits | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ union _64bits { private: double d; long l; public: void _64bits(double v) : d(v) { }; void operator=(double v) { d=v; }; long sign(void) const { return(l>>63); }; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| True of all values in the array have same sign, otherwise false | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool HaveSameSign(double &arr[]) { int size=ArraySize(arr); if(size==1) return(true); //--- first element _64bits test(arr[0]); long sign=test.sign(); //--- if a sign is different for(int i=1;i<size;i++) { test=arr[i]; if(sign!=test.sign()) return(false); } //--- all values with same sign return(true); } const int COUNT = 3; const int SHIFT = 32768/2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { MathSrand(GetTickCount()); double testcase[]; ArrayResize(testcase,COUNT); for(int z=0;z<10;z++) { for(int i=0;i<COUNT;i++) { testcase[i]=(MathRand()-SHIFT); } ArrayPrint(testcase); printf("SAME SIGN : %s",HaveSameSign(testcase) ? "YES" : "NO"); } }
+0.,+0.,+0. SAME SIGN : YES
+0.,-0.,+0. SAME SIGN : NO
That's not right, IEEE754 (double) has signed zero. But I don't think you have to bother about it unless you want to discriminate +0 and -0.
Which I do for fun
+0.,+0.,+0. SAME SIGN : YES
+0.,-0.,+0. SAME SIGN : NO
Impressive! You compare the sign bit directly, and you allow for any number of values to be checked.
Thanks for the IEEE754 article. Interesting, but as you say, probably nothing I need to both about. :-D
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Determine if three doubles have the same sign
William Roeder, 2019.08.15 01:59
return (a>=0 && b>=0 && c>=0) || (a<0 && b<0 && c<0);
Out of curiosity, I wanted to see how MQL handles +0. and -0. values.
It appears:
1. They can be assigned simply as +0. and -0.
2. Testing with the == operator says they are the same.
And the only way to know this is using Alain's union.
#property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Union to work with some "double" bits | //| (Added operator== to Alain's code) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ union _64bits { private: double d; long l; public: void _64bits(double v) : d(v) { }; void operator=(double v) { d=v; }; bool operator==(_64bits &v) { return d==v.d && l==v.l; }; long sign(void) const { return(l>>63); }; }; void OnStart() { // See how MQL handles +/- 0. double a = 0.; double b = -0.; if ( a == b ) Print("same"); else Print("not same"); _64bits c(a); _64bits d(b); if ( c == d ) Print("same"); else Print("not same"); PrintFormat("sign a [%d] sign b [%d]", c.sign(), d.sign() ); }
|2019.08.15 08:38:11.876 negative zero (GBPJPY,H4) same
2019.08.15 08:38:11.876 negative zero (GBPJPY,H4) not same
2019.08.15 08:38:11.876 negative zero (GBPJPY,H4) sign a [0] sign b [-1]
This is even shorter:
return !(((a>=0) + (b>=0) + (c>=0))%3);
Although it's just to show that it can be done that short in MQL. The one by @William Roeder is easier to read and maintain.
Some other solutions:
return MathAbs(a)+MathAbs(b)+MathAbs(c)==MathAbs(a+b+c);
return MathMin(MathMin(a,b),c)>=0 || MathMax(MathMax(a,b),c)<0;
Excluding zeroes as originally requested:
return a*b>0 && b*c>0;
These are clever. Nicely done. I like the last one best.
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Here's what I have so far, and it works, at least it seems to.
Is there a better way to do this?
Also not 100% sure of the 0 condition.
I'm interested in any commentary that generates an interesting, more efficient, and/or more elegant function in MQL5.