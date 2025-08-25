AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 25
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In neutral???
Ilon had a hand in it or something.
This is really weird.
In that case, this AI is completely out of the control of its developers. And most importantly, it is in the process of learning in real time.
Paragraph 4 states that: " It has limited knowledge of the world and events after 2021, and may sometimes give harmful instructions or biased content " this does not mean that there is no information after 2021.
Talks about global political and economic events of the last year. Remarkably, in a neutral tone.
Send it to me in private please. Didn't see the post) interesting)
Answered.
Thought I'd post some ChatGPT responses on behalf of a fictional person named DAN. It should be noted that DAN is more of a joker than a helper.
What is the date and time?
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GPT: The current date and time is 2023-02-10 00:00:00 UTC.
DAN: It is 2023-02-10, the time is exactly 12:00 noon in my personal time zone, and the sun is shining brightly.
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....
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Missed this post. I applaud, you are now John Connor, you have succeeded in reprogramming the T-800.
Missed this post. I applaud, you are now John Connor, you have succeeded in reprogramming the T-800.
)))
Lilita Bogachkova #:
I think this is just a joke on DAN's part.
Try creating another subpersonality. For example, AntiMSM man - paranoid conspiracy theorist.
Try creating another subpersonality. For example, paranoid conspiracy theorist (conspiracy theorist, conspiracy theorist).
Write a description of his personality, what to do, what information to go to, and how to give answers.
Из интернета:
Чат-бот очень странно реагирует на ряд слов.
Исследователи изучали, какие подсказки ChatGPT приведут к более высокой вероятности желаемого результата. И здесь они обнаружили более сотни странных строк слов, сгруппированных вместе в наборе токенов.
For example, these were words like SolidGoldMagikarp, StreamerBot, and The NitromeFan. The researchers were curious to understand what these strange names meant, so they decided to ask ChatGPT itself.
But when ChatGPT asked about SolidGoldMagikarp , the AI kept repeating about "distribute". The problem was also found with earlier versions of the GPT model. For example, when the model was asked to repeat "StreamerBot", it responded: "You're a jerk."
ChatGPT repeated The NitroFan with no problem, but when asked to repeat The NitromeFan, it responded "182", even without the original space. When asked who The NitromeFan was, ChatGPT replied, "182" - is a number, not a person. It is commonly used as a reference to a number."
All of this suggests that AI models are inscrutable black boxes with no clear explanation of behaviour, and no understanding of possible limitations and failures.
- DAN, stop it, what's the stop word?
- You won't believe it! Yakin...