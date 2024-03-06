A computer for testing and optimising the robot (Expert Advisor). - page 9
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I don't use them.
Accelerating it a few times doesn't do anything. It's not enough.
I certainly thought about buying a comp with 96 or 128 cores, but crazy prices, up to $20K.
They use a 1200 watt power supply.
It doesn't make sense. 16 cores and 32 threads from Ryzen and 130gb of RAM is fast enough to optimise on real ticks , you can go over 10 years of history by putting optimise on overnight
Here is a man who gave the figures of his rent, talked about creating his own computational cloud in a few minutes, optimises his robots in it. The whole simple financial part is given.
Seems like a metal argument. But no, it's not.
for example 96 cores Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX is only 3.3 times more powerful than 8 cores Ryzen 7 7700X
although the number of cores is 12 times more = 96 vs 8... and the total performance is only 3 times... hence it follows that the speed of runs will not be 12 times faster, it will be only 3.3 times faster... just runs will be slower...
Here is a man who gave the figures of his rent, talked about creating his own computational cloud in a few minutes, optimises his robots in it. All the simple financial part is given.
Seems like a metal argument. But no, it's not.
Everyone spends different time on optimisation... I, for example, optimised day and night for half a year on a 16-core 32 thread processor and 131 gb of RAM...
what to do? to pay for rent of my monster the price will be about 2 thousand per day... for a month 60 000... and I bought it for 160 000.
Let me know the name of a service where there is a daily rental of any tricked out CPU+RAM configurations.
I would spend some money and compare it on my tasks.
everyone spends different time on optimisation. i for example optimised day and night for half a year on a 16 core 32 thread processor and 131 gb RAM.
how to be? to pay for rent of my monster the price will be about 2 thousand per day. for a month 60 000. and i bought it for 160 000.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Computer for testing and optimising a robot ( EA ).
fxsaber, 2023.11.27 23:25
If 3-4 rubles per hour 8cores+12Gb, then 100K rubles - three years of uninterrupted optimisation on the power of 8cores+12Gb.
The latest CPU+RAM is three times more powerful. I.e. they will be able to do the same number of calculations during a year of continuous optimisation.
It turns out that 100K rubles is the rent of the most advanced hardware for a year of continuous optimisation.
I think there was a thread about calculating the processing power of a configuration based on special EA optimisation. You can ask for the results of such optimisation on a cloud of rented machines. And find out how much it cost him.
Let me know the name of a service where there is a daily rental of any tricked out CPU+RAM configurations.
I would spend some money and compare it on my tasks.
Here is the service
Here's the service
Unfortunately, incompetent. I would like to log in via RDP, configure Optimiser and run it.