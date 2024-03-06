A computer for testing and optimising the robot (Expert Advisor). - page 9

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Petros Shatakhtsyan #:

I don't use them.

Accelerating it a few times doesn't do anything. It's not enough.


I certainly thought about buying a comp with 96 or 128 cores, but crazy prices, up to $20K.

They use a 1200 watt power supply.

It doesn't make sense. 16 cores and 32 threads from Ryzen and 130gb of RAM is fast enough to optimise on real ticks , you can go over 10 years of history by putting optimise on overnight

 

Here is a man who gave the figures of his rent, talked about creating his own computational cloud in a few minutes, optimises his robots in it. The whole simple financial part is given.

Seems like a metal argument. But no, it's not.

 
I think not many people know this information:

for example 96 cores Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX is only 3.3 times more powerful than 8 cores Ryzen 7 7700X



although the number of cores is 12 times more = 96 vs 8... and the total performance is only 3 times... hence it follows that the speed of runs will not be 12 times faster, it will be only 3.3 times faster... just runs will be slower...




 
fxsaber #:

Here is a man who gave the figures of his rent, talked about creating his own computational cloud in a few minutes, optimises his robots in it. All the simple financial part is given.

Seems like a metal argument. But no, it's not.

Everyone spends different time on optimisation... I, for example, optimised day and night for half a year on a 16-core 32 thread processor and 131 gb of RAM...

what to do? to pay for rent of my monster the price will be about 2 thousand per day... for a month 60 000... and I bought it for 160 000.

 

Let me know the name of a service where there is a daily rental of any tricked out CPU+RAM configurations.

I would spend some money and compare it on my tasks.

 
and renting servers usually have multithreading disabled and you will not be able to use the full power of the processor (one thread is running, and you count on 2 thinking that a supercomputing processor is running)... in other words, you will get twice as weak a processor than if you bought a multithreaded server.
 
Pavel Malyshko #:

everyone spends different time on optimisation. i for example optimised day and night for half a year on a 16 core 32 thread processor and 131 gb RAM.

how to be? to pay for rent of my monster the price will be about 2 thousand per day. for a month 60 000. and i bought it for 160 000.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.

Computer for testing and optimising a robot ( EA ).

fxsaber, 2023.11.27 23:25

If 3-4 rubles per hour 8cores+12Gb, then 100K rubles - three years of uninterrupted optimisation on the power of 8cores+12Gb.

The latest CPU+RAM is three times more powerful. I.e. they will be able to do the same number of calculations during a year of continuous optimisation.

It turns out that 100K rubles is the rent of the most advanced hardware for a year of continuous optimisation.

 
Pavel Malyshko when renting servers, as a rule, multithreading is disabled and you will not be able to use the full power of the processor (one thread is running, and you count on 2 thinking that a supercomputing processor is running)... in other words, you will get a twice weaker processor than if you bought a multithreaded server.

I think there was a thread about calculating the processing power of a configuration based on special EA optimisation. You can ask for the results of such optimisation on a cloud of rented machines. And find out how much it cost him.

 
fxsaber #:

Let me know the name of a service where there is a daily rental of any tricked out CPU+RAM configurations.

I would spend some money and compare it on my tasks.



Here is the service



 
Pavel Malyshko #:

Here's the service

ability to download your own ISO and install the required OS from it

Unfortunately, incompetent. I would like to log in via RDP, configure Optimiser and run it.

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