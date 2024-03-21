Facing inconsistencies with signal providers in MQL5
Above trades closed with 0.14 volume & it opened new trades with 0.12volume.
Similar like this, sometimes I see duplicate trades get open and suddenly one gets closed after some time. Looks like this a flaw or bug in the system.
Duplicate trades:
Are you using MQL5 VPS?
Or you are using your external VPS only?
Or MQL5 VPS on your external VPS?
Because "dublicate trades" means the following: this signal subscription is copying trades on VPS and on your local Metatrader or on MQL5 VPS ...
But it is necessary to see the logs (Metatrader journal) to know exactly about what was happened.
----------------------
The other reason may be the following: some subscribers are copying stop loss and take profit in the subscription settings, and if the signal provider is using scalping technique of trading so the trade may be closed for subscribers (for stop loss or take profit) but for provider - not yet.
And the system opens this trade once again just because provider is having the trade and subscriber - not.
----------------------
Besides, it was stated many times on the forum about the following:
do not subscribe to the signal which is having open trades. Wait for the trades will be closed and subscribe after that.
----------------------
There are some other reasons ...
Logs:
Im using MQL5 VPS server:
Duplicate trades means when signal provider opens one trade, sometimes it is opening 2trades and suddenly the second one closes automatically. This got screwed me up multiple times.
do not copy take provit and stop loss values for the signals which are trading in often way.
If we do not copy TP & SL, then we have manually close?? or it gets closed when signal providers trades are closed?
Logs:
Im using MQL5 VPS server:
Duplicate trades means when signal provider opens one trade, sometimes it is opening 2trades and suddenly the second one closes automatically. This got screwed me up multiple times.
I see from your image that some trades were closed by correction (volume correction).
Means: your trade had more volume than the signal provider's trade ... why? may be - the signal provider reduced his balance ... or for any other reason.
I can not say more because you posted the logs as the image (it is necessary to post the logs as txt files).
Besides, in case you are using MQL5 VPS so it should be MQL5 VPS logs/journal.
-------------------
Besides, the dublicate trades may come from the following: your MQL5 VPS is copying trades, and your local Metatrader is doing same ....
There were just theoretical ideas ... because it is not enough technical information from you ...
So, I am posting some ideas about why those may be happened for example.
Attaching the log file:
Attaching the log file:
I did not look at this log fileat very deep way ... but from what I see -
- you are trading by yourself on same trading account with subscrioption (it is strongly prohibited to trade on the account with the signal subscriotion; I mean: if trading account is used for signal subscription so - no any additional trades should be made;
or
- your home/local/computer Metatrader is open and using to copy signals together with MQL5 VPS; because this MQL5 VPS is "Metatrader in cloud", and your home Metatrader is the second Metatrader ... if those 2 Metatrader instances are used to copy signals so you will have dublicated trades;
or
- you are copying stop loss and take profit (in the subscription settings), and in this way - signal provider closed trade by take profit but the trade is still open for you ... (do not copy stop loss and take profit level for this signal);
or
- as I see from the log - the signal provider opens several (more than one) same position in almost same time, and some positions were closed within 1 or 3 minutes; so - the subscribers do not need to copy stop loss and take profit on this kind of "scalping" signals.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Mahender Bogi, 2024.03.21 13:57
Duplicate trades are getting copied still
Attached the log.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Im seeing issues with signal provider trades & my trades. Suddenly when I connect to MT4 account it recalculates the volume % and then it closes the current trades and opens new trades. I lost around 200$ with this issue.
Is it recommended to use the signals from MQL5, as Im seeing this continuously. Ideally when it calculates the volume if theres any difference it should reflect next subsequent trades, but its meaningless to close current trades and open new ones with new volume. Since my running trades are in negative,I lost continuously with this issue.
Please advise if this signals can be used or not.
FYI - Im using the same broker signal to avoid spread issues & have VPS server setup.