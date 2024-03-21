installation problem. - page 3

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Marsel #:

Do you see any errors in the Journal tab?

No errors showing.. 
 
Lewis Harrison #:
Not using what? Trade assistant? 
Lewis Harrison #:
How much for a zoom call? 

Not using zoom call.

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Once again: it is the procedure about how to show the product in Purchased tab: post

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases - What you need to know about the Metatrader Forum?
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases - What you need to know about the Metatrader Forum?
  • 2021.01.14
  • Victor Rai Goncalves
  • www.mql5.com
It is nothing to do with metatrader sorry. It would be nice if metaquotes paid some attention to the posts in the forum. And there are a lot of cases when users of the forum proves/confirmed/reproduced some bug, and the service desk is fixing those bugs after that and replying about it on the thread with new beta build of metatrader issuing (in case of mt5 for example)
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
 
Hi Sergey 

Am I copying info from my journal into community login and password? 

That correct? 
Files:
IMG_9968.jpeg  3012 kb
 
Lewis Harrison #:
Hi Sergey 

Am I copying info from my journal into community login and password? 

That correct? 

Yes, you filled Community tab as I see -

 
Sergey Golubev #:
And use the following procedure to show your product in Metatrader 5:
Look at post
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
  • 2022.03.01
  • UlrichG
  • www.mql5.com
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases I made some time ago, I can't find the other items even when searching through the store's...
 
I’ve done all that… still not showing 
 
Lewis Harrison #:
I’ve done all that… still not showing 

I do not know ... restart Metatrader for example ...

This procedure helps me all the time when I am installing new Metatrader instance or when I buy new computer.
But it is on Windows ... and I do not have Mac ...

Can you try to update any product?
I mean - which error number? ... it should be error number ...

Which MT5 build do you have?

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Because if you write to the service desk so they will ask same question.

 
Lewis Harrison #:
IMac… 

Mac is different story. Delete/uninstall MT5 from your Mac (use advanced uninstallation). 

Check on Windows to ensure everything with your MT5 product runs smoothly.

Try to repeat on Mac.

Good luck with that Mac exercise!

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Lewis Harrison, 2024.03.20 15:05

hi Guys 


Im having some real issues installing this to MT5


I've tried everything possible to try and fix and its still not showing in my purchases?


is there anyone available to jump on google/zoom call to see if I'm missing something. 


You will be paid for your time. 


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