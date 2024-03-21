installation problem. - page 3
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Do you see any errors in the Journal tab?
Not using what? Trade assistant?
How much for a zoom call?
Not using zoom call.
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Once again: it is the procedure about how to show the product in Purchased tab: post #50
Hi Sergey
Yes, you filled Community tab as I see -
And use the following procedure to show your product in Metatrader 5:
I’ve done all that… still not showing
I do not know ... restart Metatrader for example ...
This procedure helps me all the time when I am installing new Metatrader instance or when I buy new computer.
But it is on Windows ... and I do not have Mac ...
Can you try to update any product?
I mean - which error number? ... it should be error number ...
Which MT5 build do you have?
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Because if you write to the service desk so they will ask same question.
IMac…
Mac is different story. Delete/uninstall MT5 from your Mac (use advanced uninstallation).
Check on Windows to ensure everything with your MT5 product runs smoothly.
Try to repeat on Mac.
Good luck with that Mac exercise!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Lewis Harrison, 2024.03.20 15:05
hi Guys
Im having some real issues installing this to MT5
I've tried everything possible to try and fix and its still not showing in my purchases?
is there anyone available to jump on google/zoom call to see if I'm missing something.
You will be paid for your time.