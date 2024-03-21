installation problem. - page 4
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No help then?
No help then?
I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help.
I just hope that some experienced Mac user (who is familiar with the MT5 and MQL5 Market) can help with this situation.
Some more idea (found on Russian forum - with similar issue):
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Check that the date and time and the time zone on your computer are correct -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market and Library disappeared from MT5
Denis , 2022.11.28 16:16Check that the date and time are correct and the time zone on your computer is correct.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market and Library disappeared from MT5
NSP1990 , 2022.11.28 16:25
Thank you, the clock was 10 minutes behind, I synchronized it with the Internet and it worked
It’s strange, of course, this problem didn’t exist before, but the main thing is that it’s been solved
Thank you very much again!!!
You can open demo account with any broker (do not use MetaQuotes-Demo), restart MT5 and check.
Why to check?
Because there are some brokers who are not allowing the MQL5 Market (they block the Market tab).
if you see your purchase by login to any demo account so you can install it. After that - switch MT5 to your trading account.
The other idea:
You can open demo account with any broker (do not use MetaQuotes-Demo), restart MT5 and check.
Why to check?
Because there are some brokers who are not allowing the MQL5 Market (they block the Market tab).
if you see your purchase by login to any demo account so you can install it. After that - switch MT5 to your trading account.
Is there any way to download this to my Mac? If I can download I will get someone to do the rest for me.
Is there any way to download this to my Mac? If I can download I will get someone to do the rest for me.
No need to download.
Just open demo account for the broker which is allowing to open demo directly from Metatrader -
See below
Yes, because their prefer you to download and install MT5 from their website.
But you (and I and many other people) download/install MT5 from this link (the link is below this page: Download MetaTrader 5)
and use MT5 with any broker you/we want.
So, you can their suggestion - download and install MT5 from their website ... but I am affraid that it will be the same ...
See below
I found the name of the broker on your screenshot, went to their website and I found that they are not proposing MT5 for Mac (for Windows only):