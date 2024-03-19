EA will not compile
xy[i-1].Set(0,tDataSec[i-1]); xy[i-1].Set(1,balance[i-1]);
Seems like your problem is in this line:
xy[i-1].Set(0,tDataSec[i-1]); xy[i-1].Set(1,balance[i-1]);
xy.operator[] will return a double. You cannot do
double.Set()
as this is not implemented. - At least thats how I read this from the little information you gave.
Seems like your problem is in this line:
xy.operator[] will return a double. You cannot do
as this is not implemented. - At least thats how I read this from the little information you gave.
Hmm, well I haven’t touched this code for years. Maybe some updated error checking came in with the new build?
I think that the problem is you declare a matrix:
CMatrixDouble xy(nBalanceCurve,2); //--- CMatrixDouble object
but your .set(idx,val) function with only two values (index and value) is in this way only valid vor vectors.
Maybe that the compiler could handle this previously ...
Yes, I use git. Reverted back to the last known version to run and it doesn’t compile, with the same error. There must have been a change to the CMatrixDouble class just needed to find what.
Yes, I use git. Reverted back to the last known version to run and it doesn’t compile, with the same error. There must have been a change to the CMatrixDouble class just needed to find what.
How do I find out what version of Alglib I have?
Is there an update log for MT5/MQL5 and libraries etc?
I changed the code to include row number as follows but now it complains that there are too many parameters (see below). It looks like the CMatrixDouble Set method isn't being accessed but a builtin bool Vector Set method is. Any ideas?
int Lin_Reg_Slope(int diagFileHandle, double &tDataSec[], double &balance[], double &dCustomPerformanceMetric) { //SIZE OF BALANCE CURVE int nBalanceCurve = ArraySize(balance); //DEFINE MATRIX OBJECT CMatrixDouble xy(nBalanceCurve,2); //--- CMatrixDouble object for(int i=1; i<=nBalanceCurve; i++) { xy[i-1].Set(i-1, 0,tDataSec[i-1]); xy[i-1].Set(i-1, 1,balance[i-1]); //Print(balance[i]); // for debug } //LINEAR REGRESSION ANALYSIS CLinReg linear_regression; CLinearModel linear_model; CLRReport linear_report; int retcode; linear_regression.LRBuild(xy,nBalanceCurve,1,retcode,linear_model,linear_report); if(retcode!=1) { Print("Linear regression failed, error code=",retcode); return(0.0); } //GET THE REGRESSION LINE COEFFICIENTS int nvars; double coefficients[]; linear_regression.LRUnpack(linear_model,coefficients,nvars); double coeff_a=coefficients[0]; double coeff_b=coefficients[1]; PrintFormat("y = %.1f x + %.1f",coeff_a,coeff_b); // ASSIGN VALUE TO CUSTOM METRIC VARIABLE dCustomPerformanceMetric = coeff_a; //WRITE OUT DIAGNOSTIC DATA if(diagnosticLoggingLevel >= 1) { FileWrite(diagFileHandle, "\nLinear Regression (y=ax + b) Slope a:", coeff_a); FileWrite(diagFileHandle, "\nLinear Regression (y=ax + b) intercept b:", coeff_b); } return (nBalanceCurve); }
Many thanks,
Ed
I think that the problem is you declare a matrix:
but your .set(idx,val) function with only two values (index and value) is in this way only valid vor vectors.
Maybe that the compiler could handle this previously ...
Yes I agree,
But when I change the parameters to (row, col, val) I get an error as follows. It seems to be trying to access the Set method from a built in vector class even though I have declared xy as a CMatrixDouble. Any ideas?
Yes I agree,
But when I change the parameters to (row, col, val) I get an error as follows. It seems to be trying to access the Set method from a built in vector class even though I have declared xy as a CMatrixDouble. Any ideas?
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Hi,
edit... I have Metatrader 5. Version 5.00 build 4232 11 March 2024
I just made a very small change to my EA code and now it wont compile. I get the following error which I wasn't getting before. I haven't changed this bit of code at all.
Code:
Any ideas what the problem is? I think I recall an update being installed at some point.
E