meaning of symbol in code line numbers
Lode Loyens: Yet in the coding line numbers it shows this symbol.It's a bookmark (e.g. Ctrl-F2) — Working with bookmarks
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Lode Loyens: Does anyone have any idea what that symbol means and how I need to fix this? Apparently, my EA does not execute when I install on the chart because of this.
No, that has nothing to do with your EA functionality or why it is not executing on your chart.
Thanks for the response Fernando;
Don't know how the bookmark got there. The EA not running was caused by use of wrong initializer.
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Hi;
I get 0 errors, 0 warnings after compiling my EA.
Yet in the coding line numbers it shows this symbol
The code to the right of this symbol is:
Does anyone have any idea what that symbol means and how I need to fix this? Apparently, my EA does not execute when I install on the chart because of this.
Thanks