Problems with accessing MQL Market in MT4

New comment
 

Hi all.. when I try to access my MQL account from MT4 I get the following error message .. any idea why?


 
Do you have Internet Explorer (the latest version) installed on your computer?
Because some users had similar issue.. but when they installed IE so everything was fixed ..
 
Sergey Golubev:
Do you have Internet Explorer (the latest version) installed on your computer?
Because some users had similar issue.. but when they installed IE so everything was fixed ..
Hi Sergey .. I have the latest IE update.. I also tried to change my default browser to chrome but I keep getting the same error .. reinstalling MT4 also didn't help :( 
 

I do not know about your particular case/error ... but I found same situation in Russian part of the forum.

Question - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1220 platform

Alexey Gudima , 2019.10.01 09:47

After the update, this window regularly pops up:


Ошибка MT4 build 1220


There is no correlation between pressing YES / NO and further behavior of the terminal. The window began to appear after a single opening of the Market tab in the terminal.

By tradition, two questions:

  1. Who's guilty?
  2. What to do?

Reply -

New comment