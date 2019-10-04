Problems with accessing MQL Market in MT4
Because some users had similar issue.. but when they installed IE so everything was fixed ..
Do you have Internet Explorer (the latest version) installed on your computer?
Because some users had similar issue.. but when they installed IE so everything was fixed ..
I do not know about your particular case/error ... but I found same situation in Russian part of the forum.
Question -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1220 platform
Alexey Gudima , 2019.10.01 09:47
After the update, this window regularly pops up:
There is no correlation between pressing YES / NO and further behavior of the terminal. The window began to appear after a single opening of the Market tab in the terminal.
By tradition, two questions:
- Who's guilty?
- What to do?
Reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1220 platform
Ihor Herasko , 2019.10.01 10:351. Internet explorer
2. Update IE to the latest version.
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Hi all.. when I try to access my MQL account from MT4 I get the following error message .. any idea why?