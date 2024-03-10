dojo candle
Dojo candle
Doji? It is showing everywhere (same with price on the chart).
I found something about it -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.05 20:00
Doji Candle Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This is interesting indicator which is detecting the Doji in separate window as a histogram with alerts:
- "Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication."
- "This is an indicator for chart pattern detection, can detect DOJI candle and draw histogram, with alert message, works for all time frames."
- More in CodeBase by using search (the search results link for MT4 and MT5).
- More in the Market incl free products (the search results link).
Hi
My Problem is that dojo candles don't show on chart.
Hi
My Problem is that dojo candles don't show on chart.
It is the part of the price.
Change timeframe, change the symbol, or change the broker.
And there are a lot of doji formations on the charts (look at this post #8 and find some more using search) so you can use the indicator (in case of MT4) to find them:
..and more (look at one of my previous posts here on the thread).
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Hi
Dojo candles not showing on my mt4 platform. Is there any way I can get them to display on chart. Thanks