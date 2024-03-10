dojo candle

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Hi

Dojo candles not showing on my mt4 platform. Is there any way I can get them to display on chart. Thanks

 
roderick oneal #:
Dojo candle

Doji? It is showing everywhere (same with price on the chart).
I found something about it -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.05 20:00

Doji Candle Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This is interesting indicator which is detecting the Doji in separate window as a histogram with alerts:


  • "Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication."
  • "This is an indicator for chart pattern detection, can detect DOJI candle and draw histogram, with alert message, works for all time frames."
 

Hi

My Problem is that dojo candles don't show on chart.

 
roderick oneal #:

Hi

My Problem is that dojo candles don't show on chart.

It is the part of the price.
Change timeframe, change the symbol, or change the broker.

And there are a lot of doji formations on the charts (look at this post and find some more using search) so you can use the indicator (in case of MT4) to find them:

Doji Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

..and more (look at one of my previous posts here on the thread).

Doji Arrows
Doji Arrows
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart.
 
roderick oneal #:

Hi

My Problem is that dojo candles don't show on chart.

Make sure that you don't have any colors set to: None or the same color as your chart's background color.

Right click on your chart >> Properties >> Colors



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you don't have any colors set to: None or the same color as your chart's background color.

Right click on your chart >> Properties >> Colors



Thank you
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