Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 42
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Do you put the stops on?
No, I didn't use stops in my experiments.
I will post the final result as well.
Well, where are you, Pair Trader?))
What do you want to know? There will always be results. The main thing in this business is patience. I have proof. The percentage is small, of course. But it depends on what you want from paired trading.
So, it's been a month.
Showing the result
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. Disputes.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2023.08.01 00:10
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I opened 2 positions exactly on symbols, which your super-technological calculation"refutes".
I will not prove anything and nobody - there is no time and motivation.
Who wants, he himself will understand the topic of cross trading.
The final result will also be posted.
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As you can see from the bottom indicator, the price was spinning in plus/minus, pay attention to the pairs, it is 2 crosses
It was possible to close in plus a long time ago, but it is a matter of dispute than the pairs are correlated.
The fact is.
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I've said everything on pairs earlier, I'll take my leave!
Good luck to everyone!
P.S. Now, by the way, you can open the opposite, or look for other pairs, there are almost always signals to enter, they are not very rarely in a moment, sometimes you need to wait a few hours.
...
Good luck, everyone!
P.S. Now, by the way, you can open the opposite, well, or look for other pairs, signals to enter are almost always there, they are not very rarely in the moment, sometimes you need to wait a few hours
And lastly.
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A little bit of a miracle, there was a big drop in the Canadian, but without that we would have been in the plus side.
Well