Problem installing metatrader5 on windows - page 3

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Carl Schreiber #:

Have you checked on you pc: C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes ?

What do you see in C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal ?

Try to rename folders like C:\Users\[ user ]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730

into (e.g.): __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 (so it is not found and can be restored)

and re-install again.

should I create a folder by this name  __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 under Terminal folder, and give a try?

 
Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Fahmy #:

should I create a folder by this name  __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 under Terminal folder, and give a try?


Content of the Terminal folder and Community folder 

 
Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Fahmy #:


Content of the Terminal folder and Community folder 

updates: after trying to change the file content,
It also did not work,
will wait until Monday

 
Sergey Golubev #:
We can try it on Monday tomorrow (because it may be the maintenance during the weekend).

Seems, the developers finished the maintenance (I do not know ... I am just thinking that it was the technical maintenance of mql5 portal during the weekend),
and I download new insllation file from the link on the bottom of this page (this link Download MetaTrader 5), and everything is fine: I could install MT5.

I mean: I deleted old installation file and downloaded new one from this link Download MetaTrader 5 

--------------------

Seems the issue was fixed (you all can check but it was fixed for me for example).

--------------------

And check Micrisoft Edge WebView2 before install MT5 (just click on the link below):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Blank screen when try to view new trading reports

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23

Miguel, Thanks,

Before making a clean install, I tried to install  Microsoft Edge WebView2, and immediately worked
That is the explanation, the new reports module uses this technology and that technology is not included in the  Windows Server 2019.
So,  is mandatory to install it, 

Thanks so much

 
I confirm, I tried to install on 2 PC and notebook, result same - don't installed.
 
MSTP #:
don't installed

You can do what I did now (yes, I did it right now): download new installation file.
it was installed for me on my second notebook (Windows 10 with 64-bit).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Problem installing metatrader5 on windows

Sergey Golubev, 2024.02.11 16:13

Seems, the developers finished the maintenance (I do not know ... I am just thinking that it was the technical maintenance of mql5 portal during the weekend),
and I download new insllation file from the link on the bottom of this page (this link Download MetaTrader 5), and everything is fine: I could install MT5.

I mean: I deleted old installation file and downloaded new one from this link Download MetaTrader 5 

--------------------

Seems the issue was fixed (you all can check but it was fixed for me for example).

--------------------

And check Micrisoft Edge WebView2 before install MT5 (just click on the link below):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Blank screen when try to view new trading reports

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23

Miguel, Thanks,

Before making a clean install, I tried to install  Microsoft Edge WebView2, and immediately worked
That is the explanation, the new reports module uses this technology and that technology is not included in the  Windows Server 2019.
So,  is mandatory to install it, 
Thanks so much

 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can do what I did now (yes, I did it right now): download new installation file.
it was installed for me on my second notebook (Windows 10 with 64-bit).

I confirm, work fine as from your link as from my broker (adaptet version). 

Видимо работы какие то были. Спасибо.
 

It was all on their end.

Yesterday's version was 5.0.0.4178 and didn't work.

Today's version is 5.0.0.4180 and installs normally.





 
Not sure if this is applicable but maybe your installer could not connect to your broker? In past I have had few times when I had to wait until Monday to make the reinstall due to the installer either disappearing, or freezing, or giving an error, when I found out that the broker server was under maintenance.
 
Working Fine now, installing now from this link,
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe?utm_source=mt5editor&amp;utm_campaign=search
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