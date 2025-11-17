Problem installing metatrader5 on windows - page 3
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Have you checked on you pc: C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes ?
What do you see in C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal ?
Try to rename folders like C:\Users\[ user ]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730
into (e.g.): __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 (so it is not found and can be restored)
and re-install again.
should I create a folder by this name __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 under Terminal folder, and give a try?
should I create a folder by this name __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 under Terminal folder, and give a try?
Content of the Terminal folder and Community folder
Content of the Terminal folder and Community folder
updates: after trying to change the file content,
It also did not work,
will wait until Monday
We can try it on Monday tomorrow (because it may be the maintenance during the weekend).
Seems, the developers finished the maintenance (I do not know ... I am just thinking that it was the technical maintenance of mql5 portal during the weekend),
and I download new insllation file from the link on the bottom of this page (this link Download MetaTrader 5), and everything is fine: I could install MT5.
I mean: I deleted old installation file and downloaded new one from this link Download MetaTrader 5
--------------------
Seems the issue was fixed (you all can check but it was fixed for me for example).
--------------------
And check Micrisoft Edge WebView2 before install MT5 (just click on the link below):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23
don't installed
You can do what I did now (yes, I did it right now): download new installation file.
it was installed for me on my second notebook (Windows 10 with 64-bit).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Problem installing metatrader5 on windows
Sergey Golubev, 2024.02.11 16:13
Seems, the developers finished the maintenance (I do not know ... I am just thinking that it was the technical maintenance of mql5 portal during the weekend),
and I download new insllation file from the link on the bottom of this page (this link Download MetaTrader 5), and everything is fine: I could install MT5.
I mean: I deleted old installation file and downloaded new one from this link Download MetaTrader 5
--------------------
Seems the issue was fixed (you all can check but it was fixed for me for example).--------------------
And check Micrisoft Edge WebView2 before install MT5 (just click on the link below):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23
You can do what I did now (yes, I did it right now): download new installation file.
it was installed for me on my second notebook (Windows 10 with 64-bit).
It was all on their end.
Yesterday's version was 5.0.0.4178 and didn't work.
Today's version is 5.0.0.4180 and installs normally.
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe?utm_source=mt5editor&utm_campaign=search